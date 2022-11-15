ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

There’s a coordinated effort in schools across the country to reframe American history. Virginia’s Department of Education has drawn up new changes to the state’s history & social studies curriculum. It’s been criticized for minimizing lessons on communities of color in American history. And in South Carolina, school board members backed by the conservative group ‘Moms for Liberty’ are banning lessons on Critical Race Theory and evaluating books on classroom shelves. “Narrative drives policy. What they’re trying to do is shape the narrative of America” says Nikole Hannah Jones about efforts to whitewash history. Eddie Glaude suggests a shift to local organizing. “We need to be challenging in the courts and challenging in the streets as well.”Nov. 19, 2022.
Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff

UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
