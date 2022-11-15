Read full article on original website
The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools
There’s a coordinated effort in schools across the country to reframe American history. Virginia’s Department of Education has drawn up new changes to the state’s history & social studies curriculum. It’s been criticized for minimizing lessons on communities of color in American history. And in South Carolina, school board members backed by the conservative group ‘Moms for Liberty’ are banning lessons on Critical Race Theory and evaluating books on classroom shelves. “Narrative drives policy. What they’re trying to do is shape the narrative of America” says Nikole Hannah Jones about efforts to whitewash history. Eddie Glaude suggests a shift to local organizing. “We need to be challenging in the courts and challenging in the streets as well.”Nov. 19, 2022.
Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff
UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures
Despite stinging statewide defeats in 2018, 2020, and 2022, Republicans are still calling the shots in Wisconsin — all because of GOP redistricting, which is undermining democracy. Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 18, 2022.
MI Secy. of State: We must ‘run towards the fire’ to protect democracy
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss threats she faced in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the role secretaries of state play in protecting democracy.Nov. 19, 2022.
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect
Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections.Nov. 17, 2022.
GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat
Alex is joined by Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund, to discuss the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff. Nov. 18, 2022.
