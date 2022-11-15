City Launches Streetery License Application for Outdoor Dining Program

PHILADELPHIA — The Streets Department announced today that the Streetery license application for the City’s permanent Outdoor Dining Program will be available Tuesday, November 15. The Streetery license is part of the regulations for streeteries, providing restaurant owners with new annual licensing options for a type of outdoor dining authorized in the parking lane on city streets.

The Streetery license is for eating establishments that primarily prepare food for sale to customers who intend on consuming their meals on its premises in authorized outdoor locations. This application is the first step towards getting a Streetery License.

“The Streets Department is proud to support local businesses by helping to make establishing a streetery a more streamlined process,” said Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. “The permanent outdoor dining program provides an opportunity for parts of the city that seldom provided outdoor dining options to now do so in a cohesive and safe way”.

Beginning January 9, 2023, streeteries must be fully licensed.

Pre-Application Requirements

Before applying, eligible restaurant owners are required to:

Possess consent from the property owner.

Possess a certificate of insurance.

Attest to indemnification and removal requirements, and have a valid Food License for the specified location, among other requirements.

A non-refundable fee of $200 collected by Licenses and Inspections must accompany the application and will be credited towards the payment of the first annual license fee of $1,750 should the Streetery application be approved. Businesses must maintain at least one million dollars in comprehensive general liability insurance coverage.

More information is available in the Streety Guide published online, which business owners should review carefully before making any investments or applying for the license.

Application Process

Restaurants will need to complete two applications to be considered for a Streetery license based on the permanent regulations:

Department of Streets Streetery Prerequisite Approval application

Department of Licenses & Inspections Streetery License application

The Streets Department must approve the site plan and location before applicants can submit the licensure application. Streetery Licenses must be renewed annually through the eCLIPSE system, which is the Department of Licenses and Inspections online licensing tool.

Engagement with Business Owners

On October 19, the City announced details regarding its outdoor dining program including the permanent regulations for streeteries and application process. Business owners with questions about applying for or operating outdoor dining can:

Contact the Department of Commerce’s Office of Business Services via email business@phila.gov or call (215) 683-2100. Register online to attend the second Philadelphia Outdoor Dining Info Session on Monday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m.

View the Streetery Guide for specific details on the requirements and licensing process.

Residents may call 3-1-1 to report businesses conducting activities related to outdoor dining that appear to be unsafe.

Ongoing updates about outdoor dining in Philadelphia will be available online on this webpage.

About the Outdoor Dining Program: First launched in June 2020, the temporary outdoor dining program was an emergency action that helped more than 750 restaurants earn much needed revenue by offering outdoor dining. The permanent regulations take into consideration input from City Council, local business owners and residents, and other cities, while addressing public safety, accessibility, and implementation of the program in a safe, and responsible way. The regulations identify acceptable structures, fixtures and amenities, require businesses to ensure safety measures are met, that structures are ADA compliant and underground and above ground utilities are accessible.