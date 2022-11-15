Read full article on original website
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
Gov. Reynolds to be next Chair of the Republican Governors' Association
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be the Chair of the Republican Governors' Association for next year. Governor Reynolds was unanimously elected to the post at the end of this year's governor's conference in Orlando, Florida. The Governor was the organization's vice-chair this year, under outgoing Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The...
The coldest day of the week is here
The coldest day of the week is here but soon the temperatures will shift back toward 40s. Friday hardly warms up at all as daytime highs max out in the low and mid 20s. Wind chills will leave us feeling much cooler if we catch a breeze. The brisk northwest brings wind chills below zero over the next couple of mornings while leaving us with feels like temperatures near zero during the afternoons.
Siouxland District Health cut ribbon on sensory-friendly exam rooms
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department has unveiled some changes to its exam rooms. Some of the rooms have been changed to be more friendly to patients with sensory issues, like people on the autism spectrum. The department is also now visiting local businesses and assessing their ability to accommodate people with disabilities.
Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa
It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
It's our last snowy day this week
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — We have a second cold front dropping temperatures about 25 degrees below average. Snowfall will be on and off throughout the day with little to additional accumulation. Northwest winds will pick up today and gust near 40mph, which could reduce visibility anywhere with blowing snow.
