San Diego council gives initial approval to revision extending sidewalk vendor law to coastal zone

Environmental group sues to try to block consultant’s work toward Ocean Beach Pier replacement
An animal-rights and environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the city of San Diego’s $8 million agreement with a consulting firm to start working on plans to replace the Ocean Beach Pier. The suit, filed Nov. 15 in San Diego County Superior Court on behalf of...
‘I’m claiming victory’: Measure C is poised to lift the coastal height limit in the Midway District
San Diegans seemingly have agreed to end the moratorium on buildings taller than 30 feet in the 1,324-acre area that includes the sports arena. San Diegans seemingly have agreed to end the moratorium on buildings taller than 30 feet in the Midway District — albeit by a much slimmer margin than when voters considered an identical measure two years ago.
San Diego council approves long-delayed ban on polystyrene foam food containers, coolers and pool toys
The legislation, which is scheduled to take effect in April, also will make straws and plastic utensils available only by request. San Diego became the largest city in California to ban food containers, coolers and pool toys made of plastic foam when the City Council approved long-delayed legislation on a 7-1 vote Nov. 15.
A Page from History: Remembering The Beach News on its 100th anniversary
This column is known as “A Page from History.” A page. In this episode, however, we are going to go very large and consider no less than thousands of pages from our local history. No exaggeration at all, as this month we commemorate the centennial of our great...
San Diego Music Hall of Fame gets six new inductees in Ocean Beach ceremony
Jefferson Jay has written more than 1,500 songs. The Ocean Beach musician challenged himself to post three song videos a day, including one original, on YouTube for an entire year in 2011 — and he repeated that feat in 2016. He organized a free 24-hour concert in 2008 for...
Home of the Month, 4455 Monaco Street, Sunset Cliffs
Mid-Century meets 21st Century in Sunset Cliffs! Impeccably designed, masterfully remodeled ocean view home with most living space on a single level. A true showcase of exceptional finishes, clever design and stunning features for the quintessential coastal San Diego lifestyle. Multiple vast expanses of sliding glass doors seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces. New 16kW solar system. Three+ car garage. A near endless list of exceptional details that must be seen to be appreciated. Photos, video, 3D tour via 4455Monaco.com.
