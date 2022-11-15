Read full article on original website
Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
Name of Harmony man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning released
The name of a Harmony man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning has been released by authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by 63-year old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Four Children Perished in Mason City House Fire
Mason City, IA (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are searching for the cause of a house fire that claimed the lives of four children Wednesday morning. The Mason City Fire Department reported that fire crews responded to the blaze around 5 AM. When they arrived at the scene, the firefighters could see flames on the first and second levels of the house.
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
2 juveniles assaulted, stabbed during altercation in Lyle; 2 arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Two juveniles were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during an altercation in Lyle earlier this week, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th St. in the City of Lyle at approximately...
