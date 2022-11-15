ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Climate activists attempt to deface Klimt painting in Vienna

By Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmJID_0jBwMtQO00

BERLIN (AP) – Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame.

Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies.

After throwing the liquid on the painting, which wasn’t damaged, one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame.

The group defended the protest, saying in a tweet that they were protesting “oil and gas drilling,” which they called “a death sentence to society.”

In a video of the incident , which the group posted online, one of the activists can be heard shouting that “we have known about the problem for 50 years — we must finally act, otherwise the planet will be broken.”

“Stop the fossil fuel destruction. We are racing into a climate hell,” he added.

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news

After the attack, police arrived at the museum and the black liquid was quickly cleaned off the glass protecting the painting, Austria Press Agency reported.

Despite thorough controls at the museum’s entrance, the activists succeeded in bringing the liquid inside by hiding it in a hot water bottle under their clothes, the agency reported.

The museum’s restoration team said later that while the painting itself hadn’t been harmed, the damage to the glass and security framing, as well as to the wall and floor, was “evident and significant,” APA reported.

Hans-Peter Wipplinger, the director of the Leopold Museum, told APA that the concerns of the climate activists were justified, “but attacking works of art is definitely the wrong way to implement the targeted goal of preventing the predicted climate collapse.”

He appealed to the group to find other ways to make their concerns known.

Austria’s culture minister also expressed understanding for “the concerns and also the desperation” of the activists, but criticized their form of protest.

“I do not believe that actions like these are purposeful, because the question arises whether they do not rather lead to more lack of understanding than to more awareness of the climate catastrophe,” Andrea Mayer said.

“From my point of view, accepting the risk of irrevocable damage to works of art is the wrong way to go,” the minister added. “Art and culture are allies in the fight against climate catastrophe, not adversaries.”

The Klimt work is an oil on canvas painting in the Art Nouveau style depicting death on the left side and a group of partially naked, hugging people on the right side. It’s one of the latest pieces of art to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

World population expected to hit 8 billion on Tuesday, U.N. says

Different activist groups have staged numerous demonstrations in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery last month.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Winterville police looking for counterfeit suspect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a suspect in a counterfeit case. Police said a man who is pictured here entered the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Rd. in Winterville. He used two counterfeit $100 bills and a counterfeit $50 to add $276 to his financial account. If anyone has seen this […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Video shows chaos after gunshots ring out at Lumberton Jr High football game

Editor’s note: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WNCT

ECU, MrBeast to create exclusive educational partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University and MrBeast are announcing an exclusive partnership aimed at developing a credentialing program to help solve the creator industry’s growing demand for a skilled workforce pipeline.  Valued by Fast Company at $104 billion annually, the content creator industry is seen as an emerging leader of the global economy. MrBeast’s brand […]
WNCT

NCHSAA football playoffs: Previewing the East’s third-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sixteen teams remain in each of the four classifications of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The action continues this week, as the remaining teams fight for a fourth-round appearance — and a chance to advance to the regional rounds. CLICK HERE: Week 3 state playoffs schedule Here’s […]
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy