Boston, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
caughtinsouthie.com

Large Police Presence at the Corner of N and Broadway in South Boston

There is a large Boston police presence in front of 838 East Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 4:30pm. No word yet, on what police are investigating, but it’s an active scene involving one of the apartments in the building. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office and a medical examiner are one scene too. Waiting on details from BPD.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigating possible fetus or infant found in South Boston freezer

BOSTON - A South Boston neighborhood is left shocked and shaken, after police discovered what appears to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer. Police received a 911 call around 2:15 Thursday afternoon from 838 East Broadway. The remains were apparently found in an upstairs apartment. The area was swarmed with Boston police and homicide detectives. Shortly after, the medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit. Detectives were in and out of the home all afternoon and night combing for evidence. The district attorney is now investigating. Neighbors next door have more questions than answers but were horrified to learn of the discovery. "It's just really awful to think about and to just know that that was kind of right next-door, definitely very like chilling and haunting to see," said neighbor Katie Reilly. Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect

At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours

Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Lieutenant Detective Joseph L. A. Cavagnaro Killed in the Line of Duty 91 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Lieutenant Detective Joseph L. A. Cavagnaro who died in the line of duty 91 years ago. On Tuesday, November 17, 1931, Lieutenant Detective Cavagnaro was conducting a homicide investigation in New York State when the vehicle he was traveling in was forced off the road, causing a crash that would take his life and seriously injure a local investigator who was driving at the time of the incident. It is believed that the vehicle that caused the crash was being operated by criminals with ties to the original homicide in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
BOSTON, MA

