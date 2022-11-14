BOSTON - A South Boston neighborhood is left shocked and shaken, after police discovered what appears to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer. Police received a 911 call around 2:15 Thursday afternoon from 838 East Broadway. The remains were apparently found in an upstairs apartment. The area was swarmed with Boston police and homicide detectives. Shortly after, the medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit. Detectives were in and out of the home all afternoon and night combing for evidence. The district attorney is now investigating. Neighbors next door have more questions than answers but were horrified to learn of the discovery. "It's just really awful to think about and to just know that that was kind of right next-door, definitely very like chilling and haunting to see," said neighbor Katie Reilly. Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.

