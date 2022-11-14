Read full article on original website
WCVB
Dead fetus or baby discovered in freezer of Boston apartment, authorities say
BOSTON — A death investigation was underway after authorities discovered what appeared to be a dead fetus or baby inside the freezer of an apartment on East Broadway in South Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Video from the scene showed police and detectives entering and leaving...
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
DA: Possible fetal remains discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a possible fetus was discovered in a freezer inside a South Boston apartment, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Police detectives responded to an apartment on East Broadway just after 2 p.m. on Thursday after calls were made...
caughtinsouthie.com
Large Police Presence at the Corner of N and Broadway in South Boston
There is a large Boston police presence in front of 838 East Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 4:30pm. No word yet, on what police are investigating, but it’s an active scene involving one of the apartments in the building. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office and a medical examiner are one scene too. Waiting on details from BPD.
Police investigating possible fetus or infant found in South Boston freezer
BOSTON - A South Boston neighborhood is left shocked and shaken, after police discovered what appears to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer. Police received a 911 call around 2:15 Thursday afternoon from 838 East Broadway. The remains were apparently found in an upstairs apartment. The area was swarmed with Boston police and homicide detectives. Shortly after, the medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit. Detectives were in and out of the home all afternoon and night combing for evidence. The district attorney is now investigating. Neighbors next door have more questions than answers but were horrified to learn of the discovery. "It's just really awful to think about and to just know that that was kind of right next-door, definitely very like chilling and haunting to see," said neighbor Katie Reilly. Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.
liveboston617.org
Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect
At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Family of man who died in fall from staircase near MBTA station files wrongful death lawsuit
BOSTON — The family of man who died in a fall from a dilapidated staircase near an MBTA station last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the transit agency, alleging decades of negligence. The widow of Boston University Associate Professor David Jones is suing the Massachusetts Bay...
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Lieutenant Detective Joseph L. A. Cavagnaro Killed in the Line of Duty 91 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Lieutenant Detective Joseph L. A. Cavagnaro who died in the line of duty 91 years ago. On Tuesday, November 17, 1931, Lieutenant Detective Cavagnaro was conducting a homicide investigation in New York State when the vehicle he was traveling in was forced off the road, causing a crash that would take his life and seriously injure a local investigator who was driving at the time of the incident. It is believed that the vehicle that caused the crash was being operated by criminals with ties to the original homicide in Boston.
ABC6.com
Police identify suspects in 2 Fall River shootings they say are connected
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Several people are facing charges after recent shootings in Fall River. Police said the shootings took Friday afternoon in the area of Locust and Linden streets and another shooting took place Sunday in the area of Chaves Market. No injuries were reported in either shooting.
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
iheart.com
Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
