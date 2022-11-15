Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
rigzone.com
Vaalco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer
Offshore driller Vaalco Energy has announced the promotion of Thor Pruckl to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vaalco said that Pruckl has over 30 years of international and domestic development, exploration, production, and midstream experience in both onshore and offshore energy operations. “Thor has been an integral part...
rigzone.com
Neptune Energy Hits Hydrocarbons In Calypso Well Off Norway
Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. — Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
rigzone.com
Technip Energies, Baker Hughes To Develop Modular LNG Solution
Technip Energies have joined forces with Baker Hughes to develop a modularized LNG solution with a production capacity between 1 and 2 MTPA. — Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), two energy tech companies, Technip Energies and Baker Hughes, have set the groundwork for joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) range liquefied natural gas (LNG) modularized solution for the onshore market.
rigzone.com
UK Energy Sec Issues Ukraine Appeal to Industry
The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, has issued an appeal to industry concerning energy equipment for Ukraine. “Since October, Putin has been waging a brutal and targeted war against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”, Shapps stated in an open letter. “Over 40 percent...
rigzone.com
Main Oil Forecasters Have Very Different 2023 Demand Views
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and the OPEC Secretariat continue to have very different views. — The three main international and national oil balance forecasting agencies – the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the OPEC Secretariat - continue to have very different views on the dynamics of oil demand in 2023.
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
rigzone.com
Keppel and MET Form West European Renewables JV
Keppel Infrastructure and MET Group have formed a joint venture to pursue renewable energy opportunities in Western Europe. — Keppel Infrastructure and the Swiss-based MET Group have formed a joint venture company, Keppel MET Renewables, focusing on the opportunities in the renewable energy sector in Western Europe. The JV...
rigzone.com
Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
rigzone.com
Solar Power To Overtake Onshore Wind In Latin America From 2023
Solar PV will become the most cost-competitive technology in Latin America from 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest research. Solar PV will become the most cost-competitive technology in Latin America from 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie’s latest research. The ‘Latin America levelized cost of electricity' report examined the power...
rigzone.com
SLB To Help Oman Develop Geothermal Resources
SLB has been contracted to work with Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority on developing the country's geothermal resources. — SLB is working side by side with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority to lay down a path for development of country’s geothermal resources.
rigzone.com
Countries Sign Declaration For GHG Reduction From Fossil Fuels
The USA, EU, UK, Japan, Canada, Norway, and Singapore committed to taking swift action to address the two climate and energy security crises the world faces. — The United States of America, the European Union, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are all committed to taking swift action to address the two climate and energy security crises the world faces.
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
rigzone.com
Nigeria To Build Its First-Ever Floating LNG Unit
UTM Floating LNG, JGC, Technip Energies, and KBR have signed an FEED contract for the development of Nigeria's first FLNG facility. — UTM Floating LNG Limited, JGC, Technip Energies, and KBR have signed a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the development of Nigeria’s first FLNG facility. With...
rigzone.com
Germany Warns of Potential Bottlenecks From Russian Oil Embargo
Germany can’t rule out temporary supply bottlenecks and price increases when a ban on imports of Russian crude starts next month. The situation could be comparable to this summer when low water levels on the Rhine disrupted transportation of energy commodities and other goods, the Economy Ministry wrote in an answer to questions from the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group.
rigzone.com
Energy Poverty Must Be On COP27 Agenda, TIPRO Says
COP27 participants have the responsibility to discuss energy poverty as the number of people without access to electricity is set to hit 775 million in 2022. — The number of people without access to electricity is set to reach 775 million in 2022, a rise of 20 million people within a year. This is the first time such an increase happened in decades. As the world leaders gather in Egypt for the United Nations 2022 Climate conference – otherwise known as COP27, energy poverty must be high on the agenda.
rigzone.com
Germany Inaugurates First FLNG Terminal
Germany inaugurated its first floating LNG terminal earlier this week. It is part of the government's plan to replace Russian gas by importing LNG. — Germany inaugurated its first floating LNG terminal earlier this week. It is part of the government’s plan to replace Russian gas by importing LNG.
rigzone.com
What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
rigzone.com
Emerson Inks 5-Year Deal To Support Martin Linge Platform
Emerson has signed a five-year contract to provide operational support services to Equinor's Martin Linge platform in the Norwegian North Sea. Software and engineering major Emerson has put pen to paper on a five-year framework agreement with Equinor under which it will provide operational support to the latter’s Martin Linge platform in the Norwegian North Sea.
Comments / 0