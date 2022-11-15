Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO