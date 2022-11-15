ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
lovgov.org

Economic Vitality News: UK-Based Indoor Farming Technology Company Chooses Loveland, Colorado for North American Headquarters

The City of Loveland formally announced today that Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a Scotland-based agricultural infrastructure company, supplying sustainable vertical farms to real growers, has selected Loveland, Colorado for expansion. “IGS’ technology, mission and people are a perfect fit for the ag-tech ecosystem that continues to flourish across our region...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mayor calls for transportation summit in Longmont

Transportation issues in Longmont and in neighboring communities will be the focus of a community meeting Saturday, Dec. 3. at the Longmont Public Library. The meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. at meeting rooms A&B, according to a city news release. Mayor Joan Peck has invited Gov. Jared Polis to...
LONGMONT, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures will make Thursday’s evening commute difficult

A major snowstorm is bringing very cold temperatures and the most snow yet this season to the I-25 corridor, with the heaviest snowfall expected during rush hour. Meteorologists estimate 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the northern Front Range between Fort Collins and Denver. A Winter Storm Warning also includes cities like Longmont, Boulder, Golden, Arvada and Lakewood. The Continental Divide will also see several inches.
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board

A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado

Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO

