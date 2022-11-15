Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Related
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. DPS board votes down school closings. Two schools will stay open...
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
Live updates: More snow, closures and delays
It's a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow falls in Denver and across Colorado.
lovgov.org
Economic Vitality News: UK-Based Indoor Farming Technology Company Chooses Loveland, Colorado for North American Headquarters
The City of Loveland formally announced today that Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a Scotland-based agricultural infrastructure company, supplying sustainable vertical farms to real growers, has selected Loveland, Colorado for expansion. “IGS’ technology, mission and people are a perfect fit for the ag-tech ecosystem that continues to flourish across our region...
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Mayor calls for transportation summit in Longmont
Transportation issues in Longmont and in neighboring communities will be the focus of a community meeting Saturday, Dec. 3. at the Longmont Public Library. The meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. at meeting rooms A&B, according to a city news release. Mayor Joan Peck has invited Gov. Jared Polis to...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures will make Thursday’s evening commute difficult
A major snowstorm is bringing very cold temperatures and the most snow yet this season to the I-25 corridor, with the heaviest snowfall expected during rush hour. Meteorologists estimate 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the northern Front Range between Fort Collins and Denver. A Winter Storm Warning also includes cities like Longmont, Boulder, Golden, Arvada and Lakewood. The Continental Divide will also see several inches.
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
Longmont recycling reminders for National Recycling Day
National Recycling Day is Tuesday, which brings with it some good reminders about the best ways to recycle in Longmont. The city offers single-stream curbside recycling, meaning all your recyclables can go into one container, at no additional cost. Longmont has one of the best recycling rates in the state...
9News
Motion to suspend Loveland city manager fails
Steve Adams was charged with harassing an independent journalist. Mayor Jacki Marsh filed a motion Tuesday to suspend him without pay, but no one seconded it.
cuindependent.com
Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
1310kfka.com
Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board
A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado
Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
