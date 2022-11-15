Read full article on original website
I Refuse to Procrastinate on My Holiday Shopping—33 Gifts I'm Adding to My Cart
For the past few (or more) holiday seasons, I've been known to procrastinate when it comes to shopping for gifts. While I always start with good intentions, the reality is my credit card doesn't get put to work until days before the big events. This year, though, I'm determined to be different. We're only halfway into November, and I've already browsed a plethora of sites, scouted out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, attended our Holiday House event at the Fairmont Century Plaza where dozens showcased their most giftable items for the season, caught up with my friends so I could get a sense of what they're looking for, and so on. I am more than prepared. Want to see the things I've already added to my cart? Keep scrolling for my top holiday gift picks (in no particular order).
The Holidays Are Coming—21 Affordable Party Dresses I'm Freaking Out Over
The holiday season is fast approaching, and we want to ensure your party wardrobe is stocked and ready for the festivities. I already have quite a handful of events I know I need something fun to wear but I don't want to spend more than I need to. Thanks to hours of scrolling and hundreds of open tabs, I was able to locate the best affordable party dresses for the holiday season right here.
Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Is On—Here's Everything on My Wish List
It's that time of the year again! The sale season has kicked off with Nordstrom's Holiday Sale, offering a selection of majorly discounted beauty items you'll want to grab before they disappear again. As a Seattle native (the home of Nordstrom), lover of all things beauty, and an avid shopper, I've come up with a list of 15+ products I'm planning on grabbing for myself and my loved ones during Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. If you're looking for a little inspiration to get shopping (it's never too early to start on those holiday presents, even if they're just for you), here's everything I have my eye on. Cheers to great beauty products for less!
$50 and Under—Here Are The 20 Best Beauty Gifts I'm Shopping at Nordstrom
I approach gift-giving like it's a sport. Seriously—I don't mess around. I start brainstorming in the summer (this year, it was July). I take down all my ideas in a note on my phone, and I slowly add to it throughout the months, until November. That's when I feel ready to decide on the perfect gift for everyone on my list. Then, I'll set aside one afternoon to click 'add to cart' in one glorious blaze of holiday shopping.
My Friend Wanted a List of Affordable Items—I Sent These Nordstrom Sale Finds
Given my role as a fashion editor, I’m typically the one in my inner circle who gets messages about shopping advice. And what can I say? I love it, and I’m always here for it. One of my friends routinely inquires about affordable items I’ve spotted in the market that ring in under $100 but look elevated and expensive. During one of our recent exchanges, I mentioned that Nordstrom is currently having its big holiday sale (yes, before Black Friday technically starts), so I sent her a list of my favorite six items from the sale.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
Meet the Stylish Sneakers Dominating Our Fall Looks
When most people think of fall fashion, a few staple items come to mind. Flannels, boots, wide-brim hats, and light jackets seem to be the defining pieces of the season, but I have something else on my mind this fall. As soon as the weather cooled down enough for me to ditch my sandals, I happily made the switch to sneakers. Every fall, my go-to pair meets at the intersection of comfort and style, and this year, it's New Balance's Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneaker.
Your Holiday Outfit Could Use a Finishing Touch—These Luxe Pieces Are It
I don't know if it's the twinkle of holiday lights or the first crisp, white snowfall, but something about this season inspires me to add a bit more sparkle to my wardrobe. Normally, I'm a creature of habit when it comes to accessorizing—I've got the repeat hits that never fail me: gold hoops and a signet ring engraved with an "N." They're my tried and true pieces for daily wear, but they don't always have the same effect for bigger occasions.
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
My Friends Are Already Asking for Gift Ideas—I'm Sending Them These 16
As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, my DMs were flooded with panicked requests for holiday gift recommendations from my friends. The most efficient way to help everyone check off their shopping lists was to direct them to one retailer, and this year, I'm loving what Calvin Klein has to offer. The brand's curated gift guides have landed, and to be honest, I'm not sure what I love more: the sherpa style jackets, the stylish men's sweaters, or the collection of cozy winter accessories that I would wear all season long. Below, I've curated 16 pieces that would make thoughtful gifts for quite literally anyone, and I'm stocking up on a few of them for myself. So if you too are already panicking, you better keep scrolling before these gifts are gone.
31 Superb Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Under $75 to Score From Nordstrom RN
I spend a lot of time perusing Nordstrom (I swear it's all part of the job!), but the fall/winter season is by far my favorite time to browse and shop. Firstly, the retailer usually has big discounts pre-holiday season. Case in point: its current Cyber Month sale. Secondly, many of my favorite finds make for great holiday gifts, and gift shopping is where I thrive. Lastly, it's the ideal time to refresh my wardrobe, beauty cabinet, and home with some cozy, chic, and winter-ready additions for the cold-weather season ahead.
25 Stunning New Holiday J.Crew Items I'm Shocked Haven't Sold Out Yet
By now you are well aware that J.Crew is officially one of our favorite retailers again. J.Crew is known for excelling at all the classics including tailoring, sweaters, and more, but there is one category, however, that is catching our attention now more than ever and that is the assortment of holiday pieces. Featuring an array of sparkles, feathers, and rich colors, J.Crew has really outdone itself this season with its festive frocks, accessories, and footwear.
My Birthday Is My Favorite Occasion to Shop for—29 Epic Finds in My Cart
Growing up, I used to lament my late-November birthday because it coincided with Thanksgiving break, and therefore, the attention could never fully be on me. (What can I say? My Leo moon tends to jump out around my birthday.) As I get older, though, I've actually come to love the timing, and now I use the occasion as an opportunity to kick off the holiday party season.
I Can't Stop Staring at These Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Accessories
November and December are the months that relaxing because you're winding down at the end of the year. Sounds nice in theory, but I'm sure your schedule actually consists of countless plans and events with family, friends, and co-workers. While the calendar tends to fill up quickly this time of year, one thing I do always look forward to is a good ol' fashioned holiday party.
And Now, Here's Why Nordstrom Is the Only Place Editors Shop for Capsule Pieces
I consider myself a classics girl—there's nothing I love more than a sleek black oversize blazer, chunky gold jewelry, and a touch of structured accessories. I've been refining my wardrobe for years to create a cohesive classic wardrobe, and it's partly because I have the help of my wonderful colleague, our very own market director, Bobby Schuessler.
50 Fail-Proof Gift Ideas for Those Hard-to-Shop-For Girlfriends
Self-awareness is the cornerstone of growth, so it's time for me to admit something...I am one of those hard-to-shop-for girlfriends. Ever since I was young, I've been picky about everything I own, which has made the process of gift-giving challenging for my loved ones. Unfortunately for my partner, that pickiness has only worsened with age (blame it on my career path). I've accepted that I'm not the easiest person to shop for, so I've come up with coping mechanisms—i.e., sharing an entire wishlist with my boyfriend.
I've Tried All the Popular Activewear Brands—These Pieces Are My Current Faves
There's one thing all successful workout sessions have in common—solid gear. Whether you're trying to scale to the top of the highest mountain peak or you're rolling like the river through those vinyasa flows, good activewear can really impact your movements. As someone who pays extra close attention to the clothing I wear, I've become pretty familiar with the most popular activewear brands over the years. Nordstrom, Athleta, and Lululemon are a few retailers whose offerings have stood out to me among the pack.
One Fashion Expert on Winter's Most Versatile Shoe Trend
Are you as big of a fan of lug-sole boots as I am? This winter, lug-sole boot looks have been some of my favorite of the season, especially the outfits that fashion maverick Sam Hwang has been putting together. A true maximalist at heart, Hwang is one fashion expert I...
I'm a Fashion Editor and Always Recommend These 3 Nordstrom Brands, Period
As a fashion editor, I scroll through a variety of retailers to uncover fresh staples to add to my edits. One store I legit turn to every single time I’m sourcing market is Nordstrom. What can I say? Nordstrom consistently stocks a variety of brands to suit a range of styles. On that note, the retailer actually has a few in-house labels as part of the Nordstrom Made collections that are routinely front-runners for me.
Straight From My Closet: My Favorite Flat Shoes and How They Look On
I really love shoes. I love them so much that it's pretty much part of my personality. I often even plan entire outfits around what shoes I want to wear that day and admittedly spend more on shoes than probably any other category in my wardrobe. When designing my closet with The Container Store, I expressed to them that one of the most important aspects of my closet was that I had adequate space for shoes (and bags, but that's another story).
