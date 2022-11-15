For the past few (or more) holiday seasons, I've been known to procrastinate when it comes to shopping for gifts. While I always start with good intentions, the reality is my credit card doesn't get put to work until days before the big events. This year, though, I'm determined to be different. We're only halfway into November, and I've already browsed a plethora of sites, scouted out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, attended our Holiday House event at the Fairmont Century Plaza where dozens showcased their most giftable items for the season, caught up with my friends so I could get a sense of what they're looking for, and so on. I am more than prepared. Want to see the things I've already added to my cart? Keep scrolling for my top holiday gift picks (in no particular order).

