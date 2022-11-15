Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Volleyball Starts Conference Playoffs
With the end of the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, the Hofstra volleyball team looks ahead to their first opponent in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship tournament matchup going up against the College of William and Mary Tribe (W&M). Hofstra head coach Emily Mansur led the team through...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Farmers Fridges: a placating project
Photo courtesy of William Farrington of the New York Post. Recently, Hofstra University added two Farmer’s Fridge vending machines to campus, one in Breslin Hall and another in the Netherlands, in an attempt to supply more healthy food on campus. While it is a nice gesture, it feels pacifying.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Herald Community Newspapers
A race too close to call
Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
'It Felt Like Little Havana In Miami': Lively Eatery Operates Patchogue Location
A popular Cuban restaurant with two Long Island locations has seen praise for its live entertainment and fun atmosphere. The owners of "The Cuban" operate locations in Patchogue, Garden City, along with a restaurant in Queens. According to the business's website, the eateries specialize in authentic Cuban cuisine "that combines...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach leans red in midterm balloting
Long Beach, a Democratic stronghold for decades, turned decidedly red in last week’s midterm elections. In the 20th Assembly District, which takes in Long Beach and the Five Towns, Republican Ari Brown swamped Democrat Mike DeLury, garnering 61 percent of the vote, to 38 percent for DeLury. Nassau County heavily favored Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, giving him 55 percent of the vote, compared with 44 percent for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won the election statewide.
longisland.com
Saturday: Suffolk Sheriff Office to Face Off on the Ice with Suffolk PD for Charity
On Saturday, November 19 at 7pm, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Hockey team will face off against the Suffolk County Police Department Hockey team for a charity game at the Clark Gillies Arena in Dix Hills, located at 575 Vanderbilt Parkway. Proceeds from the event will benefit the family...
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s Linden Estate trades for $70M in long-awaited sale
Southampton’s Linden Estate has sold at last. The nine-acre property at 160 Ox Pasture Road, which includes an 18,000-square-foot mansion, traded for $70 million in one of the area’s priciest deals this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. The estate had been on and off the market for more than a decade and was most recently listed late last year for $69.95 million.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Walentas Family Foundation gives $400K to 20 Brooklyn schools
The Walentas Family Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood School Grants. For the 2022-2023 school year, 20 Brooklyn schools will receive a total of approximately $400,000 in grant funding to support diverse initiatives for students in grades K-12, including career training, experiential education, professional development, finance, and after-school programs. Since its founding in 2013, the Neighborhood School Grants program has distributed $3.4 million to Brooklyn schools.
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
Update: A reader, John Ferrari, principal of Babson Real Estate Advisors, wrote to correct us about the incorrect figure for what he called the store’s gross leasable area in our original story. Linking to the building owner’s website showed the figure as 161,570 square feet. We regret the error.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
News 12 breaks down the 2022 election with Kings County Democratic chair
Some local elected officials point to a lack of help from the county’s party machine for losses that impacted both the local and federal government balance of power.
