Cleveland, OH

Preview: Women's basketball hosts North Carolina Central for home opener

Hofstra’s women’s basketball team takes the court for their home opener to welcome the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Eagles in their third game of the season. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Hofstra’s overall record stands at 0-2, so the Pride is looking for...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Lamar Sperling's Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs

AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
AKRON, OH
Glenville's goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH
Jury convicts Akron resident of fatally shooting 21-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of the 2020 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man as he sat in a vehicle was convicted Tuesday by a Summit County jury of murder and other charges. Kashmair Mingo, 23, was found guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, and having...
AKRON, OH
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Duo wanted for Linda's Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
CLEVELAND, OH

