thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Women's basketball hosts North Carolina Central for home opener
Hofstra’s women’s basketball team takes the court for their home opener to welcome the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Eagles in their third game of the season. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Hofstra’s overall record stands at 0-2, so the Pride is looking for...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Hofstra men's basketball begins 9-game road trip at San Jose State
The Hofstra University Pride men’s basketball team will travel to the Provident Credit Union Event Center to play the San Jose State University Spartans on Thursday, Nov. 17, with both teams will be looking to remain undefeated early this season. The Pride are coming off a shootout win against...
Cleveland.com
OHSAA state semifinal bracket pairings for high school football playoffs are set
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA has announced the high school football state semifinal bracket pairings for all seven divisions, finally providing clarity on which teams could meet in the state semifinals and finals following this weekend’s regional championship round. The winner of the Division I Region 1 final between...
Cleveland.com
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs
AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
Cleveland.com
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
Cleveland State University changing name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, named for former chief justice who owned slaves
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University has announced that it has removed the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law. Going forward, the college will be known as the CSU College of Law. The decision came after a vote of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees on Thursday. The...
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
Woman shot to death in Cleveland apartment
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Cleveland Police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say is a habitual runaway.
Cleveland.com
Jury convicts Akron resident of fatally shooting 21-year-old man
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of the 2020 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man as he sat in a vehicle was convicted Tuesday by a Summit County jury of murder and other charges. Kashmair Mingo, 23, was found guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, and having...
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Akron man found guilty of 2020 murder; other suspects await trial
An Akron man has been found guilty in connection to the 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old in the city. A Summit County jury found 23-year-old Kashmair Mingo guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice and having a weapon under disability.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland man gets three life sentences in execution-style slayings over $40 drug deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who carried out a series of execution-style killings at a 2019 house party was sentenced Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Kielonte Harris left three people dead, seven children without a parent and himself now facing down death in a prison cell over what prosecutors said was an argument over a $40 drug deal.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
Missing man found buried in vacant lot had been shot to death
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a missing man found buried in a lot on the city's East Side a homicide.
27-year-old man shot and killed outside 28th Street Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened at around...
cleveland19.com
Police pursuit ends at Cleveland woman’s doorstep; she’s still waiting for repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been waiting a month for repairs to be done in her apartment. A car smacked into her wall in October. The crash left behind extensive damage. “I don’t live like this. When I moved here, I didn’t live like this and I...
Man fatally shot while leaving store on East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot and killed while leaving a liquor store east of downtown in the city’s Central neighborhood Thursday. Dontae Malone, 27, had just left the 28th Street Supermarket and Liquor Store, 2712 Cedar Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot several times, Cleveland police said.
