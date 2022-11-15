Read full article on original website
Related
Climbing
Headed to Yosemite? The Creek? Add Laybacking to Your Toolbox.
Unlock this article and bundle up with Outside+. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Laybacks combine difficult aspects of several climbing styles into a challenging mélange of movement. Technically, laybacks are a type of crack climbing, but they also include the smeary feet of a slab route, the pump factor of an overhanging sport climb, the oppositional pull and push forces of a techy face section, and the finicky gear placements of an R-rated trad line. This tricky hybrid is most useful on flakes and in corners where straight-in jamming isn’t an option, but newbie crack climbers have also been known to employ it on cracks before they’ve mastered the elusive foot- and hand-jamming skills. We’ve gathered experience-driven tips and tricks to create a foolproof recipe for success on pumpy layback pitches.
Climbing
Talent or Talismans: Was it Luck or Skill that Got This Lifer Through?
Unlock this article and bundle up with Outside+. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. The routine is as familiar as it is inexact. An exploratory look around the corner, a pause to reflect, then another look. Questions assembling themselves in bundles. Am I on route? Is there gear? What happens if I fall? Assessments made in the full knowledge that even in the asking they are moot. The answer is, after all, the reason you came. Not to die. Not to fall. But to find out. To take that one deep resolving breath, shuffle your feet, arrange your hands, and then roll the dice for more than you can possibly afford to lose.
Climbing
How Not To Expect Too Much Of Yourself And Succeed
Unlock this article and bundle up with Outside+. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” —Wayne Gretzky, hockey legend. It’s the eternal struggle: how to identify and achieve our goals in climbing without getting so attached to...
Comments / 0