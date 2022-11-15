Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s pre-Thanksgiving winner against Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA – Over the river and through the woods, Pelham traveled to Tuscaloosa County for its first away game of the year and returned with a pre-Thanksgiving win. Thanks to a strong night from Senior Laci Gogan and a dominant defensive performance, the Pelham women’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood buried Homewood in Tuesday night matchup
HOMEWOOD – A powerful first quarter from the Briarwood Lions gave them the edge in a close game on Tuesday, Nov. 15 against the Homewood Patriots. Briarwood put together two impressive quarters in the first half totaling 21 points and prevented Homewood from gaining more than 17 points in the half.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson youth cheerleading gains momentum at recent competitions
ALABASTER – After competing in two large competitions this year, and placing in both team and individual awards, the Thompson youth fourth grade cheerleading squad is gaining momentum. “We are just really proud of all of the work everyone has done this year,” said coach Jamie Hicks. “This is...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
weisradio.com
Everyone’s Invited to Line Main Street to Support CCHS Warrior Football on Friday
Everyone is encouraged to line Main Street in Centre this Friday between 1:55pm and 2:00pm to show your support and wish the 11-1 Cherokee County High School Warriors well as they travel to Huntsville to take on the 10-2 Randolph Raiders in the quarter-final playoffs. Show your support this Friday...
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Son of Former Alabama Player Set to Face Off Against Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Austin Peay Governors and a familiar face to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Tra Stover, Austin Peay defensive back, is the son of former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover who played under Nick Saban from 2006-08. Saban was made aware of this on Wednesday at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Principal Kim Kiel named Principal of the Year
PELHAM – Kim Kiel, principal of Pelham High School, has been named the District 5 Alabama High School Principal of the Year, an award presented by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals. Kiel was nominated by fellow principals in the district, which includes high schools in Jefferson, Shelby,...
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Shelby Reporter
UM’s Jason Perry selected for Alabama Leadership Initiative
MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo Student Diversity Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Jason Perry was recently selected to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative sponsored by Leadership Alabama. The Alabama Leadership Initiative is a six-month program that aims to expose young leaders to decision-makers in Alabama....
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Four children missing from Talladega County found safe
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
