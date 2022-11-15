ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa Plants 50 Trees in Robles Park

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Y6U4_0jBw5OUx00

Thanks to TD Tree Days Grant

TD Bank has selected the City of Tampa to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant. The grant allowed the City of Tampa staff and volunteers to plant 50 trees today at Robles Park.

TD Tree Days is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, that expands urban forests and green spaces in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

TD Tree Days, the bank's flagship volunteer and urban greening program, has brought together thousands of volunteers from Maine to Florida and has been a major contributor to the TD Ready Commitment's goal of planting one million trees across North America by 2030.

"By working with the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation to improve green spaces in Tampa, we are not only protecting the environment but also helping people and communities thrive. We are thrilled to be able to bring back the in-person volunteering opportunities TD Tree Days provides and incredibly grateful to all of our volunteers and colleagues for their generous support in helping to create a more vibrant and sustainable tomorrow," said Shelley Sylva, Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship at TD Bank.

“Tampa has one of the greatest urban tree canopies in the world and we want to keep it that way,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “These initiatives are a great opportunity to get more trees out in our community.”

The City’s Treemendous Tampa program is also a key contributor to our thriving tree canopy, providing over 300 free trees to Tampa residents each year. Due to high demand, however, wait times can be up to 12 months and the waitlist continues to grow.

Trees are a vital part of the ecosystem and provide needed shade and other environmental benefits, such as cleaning the air, conserving soil and water, moderating temperatures, and bringing nature into our daily lives. Regulations in the City of Tampa are designed to protect and enhance the trees that make up our urban forest.

About the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation

Tampa Parks & Recreation is an NRPA Gold Medal recipient and CAPRA-accredited agency with a mission to provide and preserve quality parks and recreation opportunities for all. With almost 400,000 residents, Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation that strives to protect the natural environment while creatively using resources to meet the growing needs of our community. Operating in a highly urbanized environment, we are dedicated to offering safe community green spaces that are conveniently accessible to all residents. With continued support from trusted partners and local community participation, we look forward to continuing to offer new, fun, and educational recreation and environmental stewardship opportunities throughout our community.

About Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful‘s mission is to promote a culture of environmental stewardship through volunteer and educational opportunities. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful provides a unique experience for individuals to make an impact in the Tampa Bay community by offering a variety of service projects to work with groups of all ages and combine education with service to create a cohesive community effort for change.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than 1 million members, supporters, and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing, and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues, and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities, and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy, and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world.

