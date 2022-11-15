Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Looking past inflation, why gold trades higher in the latter half of this decade - Felix Zulauf
Felix Zulauf said that gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. On Monday Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news,...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
kitco.com
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
kitco.com
Adventus awards mining contract for El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the contract term is for a duration of 48-months which is projected to include...
kitco.com
Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
kitco.com
Junior gold miners are cautiously optimistic
This month's jump in gold prices off the good inflation numbers along with woes in the crypto space provided a lift to junior gold miners, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Saturday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with Exploration Insights' Joe Mazumdar and Soar Financial's Kai Hoffmann at Deutsche Goldmesse...
kitco.com
Eramet's New Caledonia nickel business seeks help with new cash crunch
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - SLN, the New Caledonian nickel producer controlled by French mining group Eramet , is seeking help from a court-appointed expert to lead talks with stakeholders as it faces a cash squeeze from production setbacks and soaring costs, it said on Friday. SLN has for years...
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
kitco.com
‘Others buy, Barrick builds' - CEO Mark Bristow
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The unlocking of value at the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic, following the finalization of...
kitco.com
Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds
After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
kitco.com
Indonesia faces difficult task to create OPEC-like group for nickel
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's proposal to create an organisation to control nickel output and prices along the lines of OPEC would be an uphill struggle, industry analysts say, as production is controlled by privately-owned companies and not governments. The proposal to "coordinate and integrate nickel policy" in the...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding support as U.S. existing home sales drops 5.9% in October, roughly in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market remains under pressure, testing new support around $1.750 an ounce as the U.S. housing market saw further weakness but relatively in line with expectations. Existing home sales fell 5.9% last month to a seasonally adjusted and annualized rate of 4.43 million units, compared to...
kitco.com
ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay 296 bln euros of loans
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay nearly 300 billion euros ($310 billion) in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone's financial system in the euro's 22-year history. The move is...
Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto
It is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its victims and, equally importantly, all its secrets. The overnight implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange was a shock, unpredictable even among the Cassandras of the crypto industry. In February, the firm was valued at $32 billion. In the summer, FTX was the savior for cash-strapped cryptocurrency firms, victims of the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD.
kitco.com
Two reasons why gold prices are moving higher - Pierre Lassonde on crypto and U.S. Dollar
On Tuesday, Lassonde spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich. Since co-founding Franco-Nevada in the 1960s, Pierre Lassonde saw his company grow to behemoth in the royalty and streaming space with a current market cap of over $34 billion. Lassonde said that 2023 should be a good year for gold. With cryptocurrency in the doldrums and the U.S. dollar weakening, gold should get a lift.
kitco.com
Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth
BAMAKO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mali's transitional government late on Thursday signed into law a new state-owned mining company, part of the government's bid to increase revenues from the mining industry, a key engine of the West African country's economy. The company, Société de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière du Mali...
kitco.com
Gold sentiment is slightly bullish, but not enough to drive prices back above $1,800 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week holding on to most of this month's gains as the price...
Comments / 0