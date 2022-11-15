ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash

After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kitco.com

Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?

This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
kitco.com

Adventus awards mining contract for El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the contract term is for a duration of 48-months which is projected to include...
kitco.com

Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
kitco.com

Junior gold miners are cautiously optimistic

This month's jump in gold prices off the good inflation numbers along with woes in the crypto space provided a lift to junior gold miners, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Saturday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with Exploration Insights' Joe Mazumdar and Soar Financial's Kai Hoffmann at Deutsche Goldmesse...
kitco.com

Eramet's New Caledonia nickel business seeks help with new cash crunch

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - SLN, the New Caledonian nickel producer controlled by French mining group Eramet , is seeking help from a court-appointed expert to lead talks with stakeholders as it faces a cash squeeze from production setbacks and soaring costs, it said on Friday. SLN has for years...
kitco.com

‘Others buy, Barrick builds' - CEO Mark Bristow

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The unlocking of value at the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic, following the finalization of...
kitco.com

Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds

After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
kitco.com

Indonesia faces difficult task to create OPEC-like group for nickel

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's proposal to create an organisation to control nickel output and prices along the lines of OPEC would be an uphill struggle, industry analysts say, as production is controlled by privately-owned companies and not governments. The proposal to "coordinate and integrate nickel policy" in the...
kitco.com

ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay 296 bln euros of loans

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay nearly 300 billion euros ($310 billion) in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone's financial system in the euro's 22-year history. The move is...
TheStreet

Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

It is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its victims and, equally importantly, all its secrets. The overnight implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange was a shock, unpredictable even among the Cassandras of the crypto industry. In February, the firm was valued at $32 billion. In the summer, FTX was the savior for cash-strapped cryptocurrency firms, victims of the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD.
kitco.com

Two reasons why gold prices are moving higher - Pierre Lassonde on crypto and U.S. Dollar

On Tuesday, Lassonde spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich. Since co-founding Franco-Nevada in the 1960s, Pierre Lassonde saw his company grow to behemoth in the royalty and streaming space with a current market cap of over $34 billion. Lassonde said that 2023 should be a good year for gold. With cryptocurrency in the doldrums and the U.S. dollar weakening, gold should get a lift.
kitco.com

Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth

BAMAKO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mali's transitional government late on Thursday signed into law a new state-owned mining company, part of the government's bid to increase revenues from the mining industry, a key engine of the West African country's economy. The company, Société de Recherche et d'Exploitation Minière du Mali...

