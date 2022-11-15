Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
Bend Council Approves Camping Code 1st Reading
BEND, OR -- More than a dozen people testified during this week’s Bend City Council hearing on a new unsanctioned camping code; many concerned rules would not be enforced. City Manager Eric King says the new code sets time, place and manner guidelines, “Time, for example, there’s a 24-hour time limit allowed for folks that are camping on the right of way or city property. Manner; some things that are part of that are you can’t have more than a 12x12 space. And then in terms of place; there’s no camping allowed in residential areas, no camping allowed in what’s called our Water Overlay Zones - so anywhere near the Deschutes River,” but King admits the timeline is longer, in reality, “There’s a 24-hour time limit, but the state of Oregon also has some laws around camps and restrictions, and things, and there has to be a 72-hour notice for removal. So, if someone has been camping for 24 hours, they would get notified that they need to remove their campsite within the 72 hours.”
kbnd.com
DEQ To Test Well Water Quality In South County
BEND, OR -- Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality will offer free well water testing in southern Deschutes County next year. It's part of an ongoing groundwater quality study. The last time this area was sampled by the DEQ was 2014. Interested property owners can email the DEQ or call 503-693-5736 to be considered for the study.
kbnd.com
Deschutes County Readies Next Step For Psilocybin Services
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County voters chose not to ban psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in unincorporated areas. Psilocybin facilities were made legal in 2020 under state measure 109, but that measure also allowed communities to opt out, if voters approved. County Commissioner Tony DeBone is glad people had their...
kbnd.com
Redmond Mayor Makes Recommendation For Homelessness Solution
REDMOND, OR -- The city of Redmond is looking outside the area for ideas on how to address the homeless crisis. Mayor George Endicott says there are plausible ideas out there, including creating a “safe camping” area. “I personally am most intrigued with the Seaside one, especially since the county has already agreed to about 10 acres on the edge of Redmond for us to use for homeless activities,” said Endicott who explained Seaside’s approach, “What they’ve done is actually set aside a designated area where the homeless can go and camp: either RV or tents. And then, once a week they have to clear out so the area can be cleaned up; and the city provides port-a-potties, sanitation stations, water.”
kbnd.com
Death Investigation Underway In Warm Springs
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- Warm Springs Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a man discovered inside a home on Dry Creek Trail Road. Tribal Police received a call Monday night about a death. Arriving officers noticed a wound to the man’s head, prompting the investigation. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is processing the scene.
