BEND, OR -- More than a dozen people testified during this week’s Bend City Council hearing on a new unsanctioned camping code; many concerned rules would not be enforced. City Manager Eric King says the new code sets time, place and manner guidelines, “Time, for example, there’s a 24-hour time limit allowed for folks that are camping on the right of way or city property. Manner; some things that are part of that are you can’t have more than a 12x12 space. And then in terms of place; there’s no camping allowed in residential areas, no camping allowed in what’s called our Water Overlay Zones - so anywhere near the Deschutes River,” but King admits the timeline is longer, in reality, “There’s a 24-hour time limit, but the state of Oregon also has some laws around camps and restrictions, and things, and there has to be a 72-hour notice for removal. So, if someone has been camping for 24 hours, they would get notified that they need to remove their campsite within the 72 hours.”

BEND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO