wgvunews.org
Michigan announces framework for opioid settlement with Walmart
The retail giant faces accusations of helping fuel the opioid crisis by not properly overseeing how the drugs were handled at its pharmacies. Walmart denies all wrongdoing and points to a paragraph in the settlement framework acknowledging the company sold fewer opioids per store than other major chains. Still, the...
wgvunews.org
Report: Michigan debt crisis falls hardest on low-income
That includes new court rules and forms that are easier to understand. Some new laws might also be needed. The report says almost everyone’s a loser in debt collection cases that are flooding district courts. Debtors amass interest and court costs and most have their wages garnished on liabilities...
wgvunews.org
Surging RSV cases overwhelming area hospitals
“We’re seeing a lot of kids coming into the emergency departments with respiratory complaints.”. Dr. Jerry Evans is Medical Director for the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition. It comprises 13 west Michigan counties. “Our pediatric hospitals in the state of Michigan are full. And they’re full of RSV cases and...
wgvunews.org
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist talks infrastructure since federal laws
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says billions of dollars have gone toward roads, bridges, and public transportation. The money has been used as state lawmakers have struggled to reach an agreement with the governor’s office on road funding. Gilchrist, a Democrat, says he hopes to reach a deal with the...
wgvunews.org
Senior concerns
Senior concerns, guests from the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan sharing their expertise, today Sarah Sobel discusses National Caregiver Support Month. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
