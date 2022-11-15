ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ -1.78%) Q3...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Motley Fool

Sonos Inc (SONO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sonos Inc (SONO -1.24%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Gap (GPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Gap (GPS 7.55%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Nov...
Motley Fool

The Children's Place (PLCE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Children's Place (PLCE 2.54%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE -0.75%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It...
Motley Fool

FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.

The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Lowe's (LOW) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Lowe's (LOW -0.23%) Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lowe's Companies third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Rob, and I'll be your operator for today's call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kate Pearlman, vice president of investor relations.
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
Motley Fool

Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA -4.49%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sportradar Group AG (SRAD 1.88%) Q3 2022 Earnings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy