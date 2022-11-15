Read full article on original website
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ -1.78%) Q3...
Sonos Inc (SONO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sonos Inc (SONO -1.24%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Gap (GPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Gap (GPS 7.55%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Nov...
The Children's Place (PLCE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
The Children's Place (PLCE 2.54%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE -0.75%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Jeff Bezos Says ‘It's Really Hard' to Give Away Money, While MacKenzie Scott Announces $2 Billion in Donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Elon Musk failed to give laid-off Twitter employees previously promised severance packages, lawsuit alleges
Laid-off Twitter employees are suing the company saying they were promised a range of severance benefits. The lawsuit says they were assured these benefits would hold after Elon Musk bought Twitter. However, recently laid-off employees say Twitter reneged on the promised severance pay. Laid-off Twitter employees suing the social media...
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It...
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
The company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs.
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets.
Elon Musk fired Twitter execs including CEO Parag Agrawal 'for cause' in a bid to avoid paying out tens of millions in severance, report says
Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs "for cause" to avoid severance payments, The Information reported. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, and three other executives on Thursday as he completed his takeover. They are in line to receive up to $122 million in payouts, researchers from Equilar told Reuters. Elon Musk...
Lowe's (LOW) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Lowe's (LOW -0.23%) Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lowe's Companies third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Rob, and I'll be your operator for today's call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kate Pearlman, vice president of investor relations.
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA -4.49%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD 1.88%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
