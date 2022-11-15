Read full article on original website
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
Oakland Theater Project’s ‘Book of Sand (a fairytale)’ is fervent, fantastical chapter of whimsy
Stepping into FLAX arts & design, one might not expect to stumble upon a play — but steps away, tucked into a corner, lies a fairytale waiting to be explored. What if an infinite supply of knowledge fell into one’s fingertips? The Oakland Theater Project seeks to explore this question in their production of “Book of Sand (a fairytale),” which follows an unnamed former librarian (Kevin Rebultan) who acquires a book with an endless number of pages from a mysterious Bible seller (Carla Gallardo). Obsession ensues, and the audience is swept away with Rebultan as he sinks further and further into a reading fervor.
Daily Californian
Matt Maltese mesmerizes The Chapel with divine allure
Sitting alone at his piano, Matt Maltese unceremoniously transfixes audiences. It seems to come naturally to the English musician; his agonizing lyrics and powerful vocals speak for themselves without theatrics. On Nov. 7, Maltese graced The Chapel in San Francisco, filling its intimate, ligneous space with a sold-out performance that...
Daily Californian
Daniel Handler evokes Lemony Snicket persona during Berkeley Forum talk
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” author Daniel Handler made an appearance at UC Berkeley on Nov. 1 for a “fireside chat” hosted by Berkeley Forum. While Handler’s work is internationally acclaimed — he received both the Peabody and Writers Guild of America Award — fans of his novels may be unfamiliar with his name. Some of Handler’s most famous works are published under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket, a moniker that was first introduced as a means of maintaining anonymity but later evolved into a narrating character in the books themselves, according to Handler.
Daily Californian
Making a meal: My favorite form of self-care
As a classic university student, I often find myself making meals as a necessity, trying to get in a quick bite between classes. Whether it involves cutting or mixing or turning on the stove, I’m hardly ever in the actual moment of cooking. Recently, however, I’ve had spare time that I’ve spent putting more effort into cooking – not necessarily more money or ingredients, but just a little more attention. In return, my meals have not only been more satisfying, but I’ve improved my relationships with both the food and myself.
Daily Californian
‘Stoked’: Berkeley skate community reacts to proposed new skate spot
The City of Berkeley is planning the construction of a new official skate spot at James Kenney Park to serve the community’s vibrant skate community. The project is currently in its early planning phases and plans to incorporate design input from the local skating community, according to the city’s website. The skate spot will be located at 1720 Eighth Street and shares the same name as the nearby James Kenney community center and park.
Daily Californian
Berkeley discusses civic center revamp, raising concern for unhoused community
The city of Berkeley held an open house Wednesday for a plan to reshape the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and two nearby historic buildings — Veterans Memorial Building and the Maudelle Shirek Building, also known as Old City Hall — located in Berkeley’s Civic Center.
Daily Californian
Arden Jones dazzles, delights Oakland’s Fox Theater opening for Chelsea Cutler
A dreamy haze fell over Oakland’s Fox Theater on Nov. 8 when Arden Jones took the stage as an opener for Chelsea Cutler’s “When I Close My Eyes” tour. Standing in front of a screen displaying his full name in fluorescent white letters, Jones looked like the typical boy next door. Clad in simple pants and a black sweatshirt reading “Class of ’47,” Jones exhibited the easy swagger for which he is known. Accompanied only by one drummer, Jones was at ease as he grinned out into the crowd of starry-eyed fans.
Daily Californian
‘Frustrating’: UC Berkeley academic workers reflect on strike, university treatment
After two days of protests, members of the UC Berkeley community continue to strike in protest of unfair labor practices, moving between picket lines around campus. Academic workers representing different campus departments hoisted signs and posters, chanting in solidarity with one another. Zach Hicks, a graduate student in the campus...
Daily Californian
‘Surprising and frustrating’: UC Berkeley limit berkeley.edu subdomains for student groups
UC Berkeley has decided to restrict berkeley.edu subdomains to official campus units, raising allegations that it is reneging on a decade-old deal granting student group access to these subdomains. Subdomains of berkeley.edu include URLs such as journalism.berkeley.edu or math.berkeley.edu and are often used for campus departments and programs. Until recently,...
Daily Californian
‘Possessed of a sunny disposition’: Former Berkeley-Albany ACLU President, community leader Al Wasserman dies at 92
Al Wasserman, prominent Berkeley community leader, died Nov. 7 surrounded by family in Oakland at age 92, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Wasserman, former president of the Berkeley-Albany chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, was also a lawyer, engineer, husband, father and grandfather, according to Wasserman’s son Steve Wasserman. He was the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who came to New York in the 1920s. He later became involved in social movements in Berkeley.
Daily Californian
Living in a co-op
Like so many others, the course of my freshman year was filled with an undercurrent of housing anxiety. Where would I go after the dorms? What if I couldn’t find a place? At the suggestion of a Berkeley alum, I decided to open up the Berkeley Student Coop website and send in my application. And, as the year came to a close, I got an email saying there was an open contract for Casa Zimbabwe. So I trucked over my stuff from its summer storage, and the rest is history. As the end of the semester looms near, I feel as if I have finally experienced enough of the co-op I live in to write an informative review.
Daily Californian
Campus professors, faculty express support for academic workers' strike
Units of the United Auto Workers union, which comprise 48,000 academic workers — which includes postdoctoral scholars, academic researchers, academic student employees and graduate student researchers — across the university went on strike Monday. Professors and other members of campus faculty have adapted their methods of instruction to...
Daily Californian
Haas School of Business launches online Flex option in Evening & Weekend MBA Program
UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business has enrolled 69 students in the Flex cohort for the first time this fall semester, which allows students to earn their Master of Business Administration, or MBA, online. Jamie Breen, assistant dean of MBA programs at Haas, noted that Haas needed to come...
Daily Californian
Campus faculty strike in solidarity with academic workers
UC Berkeley faculty stood on the steps of Sproul Plaza, donned in faculty robes and carrying United Auto Workers, or UAW, union signs, looking out on a sea of striking academic workers. “Faculty are supposed to be the heart of this university and what we are seeing today is that...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s CALPIRG helps plastic bag ban pass city council
Aiming to promote a plastic bag-free Berkeley, the Better Berkeley Bag Ban was passed on Tuesday with the help of The California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, a student group at UC Berkeley. According to Berkeley City Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who co-authored the ordinance, the student organization played an...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley professors sign letter calling for increased academic freedom of speech
A letter signed by 14 UC Berkeley professors calls for a restoration of free speech values at universities and other academic institutions across the world. The letter, known as the Stanford Academic Freedom Declaration, expresses concern for academic freedom, claiming that researchers whose findings “challenge dominant narratives” are observing difficulty in hiring, publishing and funding. It calls for universities, journals and other institutions to adopt the “Chicago Trifecta,” or a set of three reports by the University of Chicago that argue for freedom of research and discourse.
Daily Californian
Campus undergraduates respond, react to academic worker strike
With the graduate student and academic worker strike well underway, many undergraduates have wondered what their role is in the strike, how to show solidarity and whether or not to attend classes. According to Kenzo Esquivel, a picket captain and head steward of the UAW 2865 union chapter, the union...
Daily Californian
Make space on the couch: All hail women in sports
Editor’s note: This is a conversation between past female sports editors of The Daily Californian as they discuss their sports department, football and women in journalism. What made you realize how historically male dominated the Daily Californian sports department was?. Mia Horne: Growing up with brothers who were very...
Daily Californian
MLK Jr. Way to redevelop streets, improve traffic safety under Vision Zero
The city of Berkeley will update Martin Luther King Jr. Way by 2023 to eliminate severe and fatal traffic crashes as a part of Vision Zero. Vision Zero is a 2018 Berkeley City Council policy aiming to improve traffic safety and promote equitable mobility by redeveloping streets, according to city spokesperson Matthai Chakko. Other goals include promoting public awareness and traffic enforcement, Chakko added.
Daily Californian
‘Bridge that Gap’: Berkeley Law improves loan assistance repayment program
Berkeley Law updated its loan assistance repayment program, or LRAP, Oct. 1 to provide more student loan support to law school graduates. LRAP, which provides funding for up to 10 years to graduates in typically lower-paying public interest jobs, has raised its income cap from $100,000 to $120,000, according to Amanda Prasuhn, director of public interest financial support at Berkeley Law. The update also lowered the percentage of out-of-pocket payments for those making between $80,000 to $100,000.
