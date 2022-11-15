Read full article on original website
The Season Isn't Ultimately Successful, But There Was Success in the Rose Bowl Saturday
There are two games left to the UCLA football season, next Friday’s Cal game and then the bowl game. But the season essentially ended Saturday night as UCLA’s lost to USC, 48-45. The season ended with both a bang and a whimper. The game was a “bang,” an...
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA
Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'
Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez speak on poor second half in loss to Illinois
UCLA basketball had a poor second half in its 79-70 loss to Illinois where it let up 51 points. Mick Cronin and Jaime Jaquez were straight up in how the No. 8 Bruins experienced issues, as they dropped their first game of the season. Terrence Shannon led No. 19 Illinois...
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant
One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
