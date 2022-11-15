Read full article on original website
Pelosi says she doesn't believe Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cast doubt Sunday on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of being elected speaker if Republicans re-take the majority. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi was asked by anchor Dana Bash whether McCarthy, R-Calif., "has what it takes to be speaker of the House."
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
"Knives are out for Kevin": McCarthy's dream of becoming House speaker just became a nightmare
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., path to becoming House speaker got a lot dicier after Republicans failed to pull off the "red wave" he had predicted for weeks. Republicans are still likely to take over the House of Representatives but McCarthy's grasp on the speakership may be a struggle...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Kevin McCarthy Faces GOP Revolt Over House Speaker Role
Members of the influential House Freedom Caucus are said to be unhappy with the California congressman following the GOP's poor midterm results.
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
GOP Takes Control Of House Of Representatives With Slim Majority; Kevin McCarthy Poised To Be New Speaker
Republicans were projected to gain control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, returning them to the majority after four years by an ever-so-slim margin. MSNBC and CNN called the race first this afternoon, with the Associated Press and Fox News following soon after. With about nine races still not called in this year’s midterm election, CNN gave the GOP 218 seats, a bare majority, with 208 seats being held by the Democrats. Related Story Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso To Become Los Angeles' First Woman Mayor — Update Related Story Jan. 6 Committee Disputes Pence's Characterization Of Hearings: "This Testimony…Was Not 'Partisan.' It...
Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy
WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker. Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job. NBC News has...
Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
Roll Call Online
Pelosi opts to step down as Democratic leader
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Roll Call Online
Grover Norquist pushes House GOP to reinstate earmark ban
The intraparty debate among House Republicans on a proposed earmark ban is heating up, with an influential GOP activist figure weighing in against maintaining the practice in the 118th Congress. Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist — oft-credited with keeping Republicans unified against tax increases for decades by making...
CBS News
McCarthy, McConnell face challenges as GOP considers congressional leadership
Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are facing challenges as Republicans reconsider congressional leadership. Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.
Roll Call Online
At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the...
Conservatives warn McCarthy: You don't have the votes for speaker
WASHINGTON — Conservative lawmakers sent a strong message to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, telling him he doesn't have the votes to be the next speaker. The warning shot came just one day before McCarthy heads into a closed-door election seeking to become his party’s nominee for speaker of the House starting in January.
Roll Call Online
Lame-duck soup: Congressional Hits and Misses
Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill this week after a long midterm hiatus, and Hits and Misses is back, too. Both chambers saw a flurry of activity, with leadership elections; House Republicans finally winning control of the chamber, albeit with a wafer-thin majority, eight days after Election Day; and both parties trying to finish pressing, lame-duck work. Highlights include Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Eric Swalwell bringing their kids to work, Sen. Joni Ernst gobbling up some floor time, and more.
Roll Call Online
How New York became friendly turf for Trump-aligned candidates
Last week, voters from Arizona to Pennsylvania rejected politicians who embraced former President Donald Trump's agenda. So how did several Trump-aligned candidates in New York, a state where registered Republicans are outnumbered 2 to 1, defy the political headwinds and win 11 of 26 seats, including four that had been previously held by Democrats?
Roll Call Online
Photos of the week ending November 18, 2022
Following last week's midterm elections, incoming and current members of Congress descended on Washington this week for leadership races and freshman orientation. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.
Roll Call Online
GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border
The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority. But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the...
3 House Republicans say they won't support McCarthy for speaker
No-compromise conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus say they won't support Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, for House speaker in January.
