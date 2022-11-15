ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadline

GOP Takes Control Of House Of Representatives With Slim Majority; Kevin McCarthy Poised To Be New Speaker

Republicans were projected to gain control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, returning them to the majority after four years by an ever-so-slim margin. MSNBC and CNN called the race first this afternoon, with the Associated Press and Fox News following soon after. With about nine races still not called in this year’s midterm election, CNN gave the GOP 218 seats, a bare majority, with 208 seats being held by the Democrats. Related Story Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso To Become Los Angeles' First Woman Mayor — Update Related Story Jan. 6 Committee Disputes Pence's Characterization Of Hearings: "This Testimony…Was Not 'Partisan.' It...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker. Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job. NBC News has...
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
Roll Call Online

Pelosi opts to step down as Democratic leader

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.
MARYLAND STATE
Roll Call Online

Grover Norquist pushes House GOP to reinstate earmark ban

The intraparty debate among House Republicans on a proposed earmark ban is heating up, with an influential GOP activist figure weighing in against maintaining the practice in the 118th Congress. Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist — oft-credited with keeping Republicans unified against tax increases for decades by making...
Roll Call Online

At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Conservatives warn McCarthy: You don't have the votes for speaker

WASHINGTON — Conservative lawmakers sent a strong message to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, telling him he doesn't have the votes to be the next speaker. The warning shot came just one day before McCarthy heads into a closed-door election seeking to become his party’s nominee for speaker of the House starting in January.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Lame-duck soup: Congressional Hits and Misses

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill this week after a long midterm hiatus, and Hits and Misses is back, too. Both chambers saw a flurry of activity, with leadership elections; House Republicans finally winning control of the chamber, albeit with a wafer-thin majority, eight days after Election Day; and both parties trying to finish pressing, lame-duck work. Highlights include Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Eric Swalwell bringing their kids to work, Sen. Joni Ernst gobbling up some floor time, and more.
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

How New York became friendly turf for Trump-aligned candidates

Last week, voters from Arizona to Pennsylvania rejected politicians who embraced former President Donald Trump's agenda. So how did several Trump-aligned candidates in New York, a state where registered Republicans are outnumbered 2 to 1, defy the political headwinds and win 11 of 26 seats, including four that had been previously held by Democrats?
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Photos of the week ending November 18, 2022

Following last week's midterm elections, incoming and current members of Congress descended on Washington this week for leadership races and freshman orientation. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border

The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority. But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the...
TEXAS STATE

