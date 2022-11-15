Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Holiday happenings! Here's our list of events happening in Kentuckiana around the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close. If you know about an event, concert, craft show or other holiday festivities, send the details to...
$1 million donation will help UofL transform downtown Louisville green space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million pledge from the Trager family will turn Founders Square in downtown Louisville into an urban green space with native trees and plants. The Trager family donated the money to the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The money will be used to turn Founders Square — at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — into an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
Kosair Shrine Center has been converted into a Christmas Wonderland with items you can take home
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get into the Christmas spirit and help out some great organizations. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Christmas Wonderland at the Kosair Shrine Center. The many decorated trees and wreaths have converted the Kosair Shrine Center into a Winter Wonderland. This fund-raising event helps the Kosair Shrine...
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
On Sale Now: 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby went on sale at noon Friday. New next year at Churchill Downs will be reserved seating at the first turn. The covered space can fit more than 5,000 fans, giving them a view of the Twin Spires, the grandstand and the finish line.
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
Norton Children's Hospital lights candles to recognize National Injury Prevention Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital kicked off National Injury Prevention Day with a candle lighting ceremony Friday morning. The goal was to raise awareness of the most common injuries to children in our community. At the top of the list are gunshots and car accidents, and those numbers have only climbed in recent years.
Tickets now available for 2023 Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow. Guests can browse, order and buy some of the industry's newest model RVs boats and sporting accessories. The event also offers family-friendly activities. The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow runs from Jan. 25-29 at...
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
