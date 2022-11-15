Read full article on original website
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops
While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners
The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Mets steal flame throwing Yankees bullpen arm off waivers
Yesterday afternoon, the New York Mets claimed an intriguing bullpen pitcher, Stephen Ridings , through waivers. He had formerly been with the New York Yankees since January 2021. Ridings is still a young player at just 27 years old. He offers a ton of size at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds....
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Yankees have made new offer to AL MVP Aaron Judge per Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees know that the clock is ticking when it comes to Aaron Judge. Don’t just take my word for it, General Manager Brian Cashman said it tonight. Cashman met with the media shortly after Aaron Judge was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. The...
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
Mariners Post A Heartfelt Message About Scott Servais
The Manager of the Year was decided last night in both the American League and National League. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona earned Manager of the Year honors in the AL, while New York Mets manager Buck Showalter earned it in the NL. Francona beat out both Seattle Mariners manager...
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
Will the Boston Red Sox be announcing that they've signed some impact players in the coming days? It sounds like there is internal optimism after an active couple of weeks behind the scenes. The team has plenty of money freed up this offseason, and some key players they intend to...
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Trade Considered Possibility At Non-Tender Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including Cody Bellinger, who many believe is a candidate to be non-tendered and become a free agent. Teams have until 5 p.m. PT on Friday to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers has...
The Blue Jays Restocked Their Pitching In Shocking Trade
The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners have pulled off the first blockbuster trade of the offseason. Moments ago, the Mariners acquired All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. In exchange, Toronto will receive reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko. So while the Mariners get the...
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
Paul Goldschmidt Takes Home Another Special MLB Honor
With the MVP Award winners set to be revealed tomorrow night on MLB Network, one candidate for the National League MVP Award has taken home yet another impressive accolade for the 2022 season. St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who appears to be the favorite to win the award, was...
Mariners' Major Trade News Will Have Positive Impact On Red Sox Moving Forward
The Seattle Mariners made a major move Wednesday afternoon. The upstart Mariners riding the momentum of earning their first playoff berth in over 20 years in 2022 added some more firepower to their lineup Wednesday as they reportedly acquired Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of pitchers.
