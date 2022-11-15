Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue doe, fawn in Clark Fork River in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters rescued a doe and a fawn that fell through the ice in the Clark Fork River near the Double Tree in Missoula early Friday morning. The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote via Facebook crews used a rope and ice water rescue techniques to rescue the animals, and they succeeded.
UPDATE: Crews extinguish Missoula structure fire
The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue.
NBCMontana
Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel
The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall
Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
Wednesday morning earthquake rattles the Mission Valley
The US Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just outside the town of Ravalli on Wednesday morning.
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
3.7 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning. It was originally reported as 4.7 but that has since been lowered. The USGS is reporting the quake. Also, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was reporting it. That system uses device and sensor dates from Android phones. Several...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill
Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes
Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, NRN.com, and NewsTalkKGVO.com.
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Woman Shoplifting in Missoula Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported shoplifting that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Reserve Street. The officer went to the business and met with the loss prevention officer who said he had caught a female taking merchandise. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
