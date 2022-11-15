ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Crews rescue doe, fawn in Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters rescued a doe and a fawn that fell through the ice in the Clark Fork River near the Double Tree in Missoula early Friday morning. The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote via Facebook crews used a rope and ice water rescue techniques to rescue the animals, and they succeeded.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel

The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
MISSOULA, MT
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

3.7 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula

MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning. It was originally reported as 4.7 but that has since been lowered. The USGS is reporting the quake. Also, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was reporting it. That system uses device and sensor dates from Android phones. Several...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
MONTANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, NRN.com, and NewsTalkKGVO.com.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Shoplifting in Missoula Gets Caught With Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported shoplifting that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Reserve Street. The officer went to the business and met with the loss prevention officer who said he had caught a female taking merchandise. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT

