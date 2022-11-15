With a history of almost 40 years, the BMW M5 is about to enter a completely new world. After offering best-in-class driving dynamics and performance figures thanks to its powerful V-8 and V-10 engines, the next generation M5 will be a hybrid vehicle for the first time. Of course, that is not news anymore as it has been rumored for quite some time the M5 will be the first M vehicle to be electrified. The BMW XM may have invalidated that rumor, but the latest suggestion is even crazier. According to the latest report from Bimmer Post, the 2024 M5 won’t only benefit from the same hybrid powertrain as the XM, it will also have 700 horsepower under the hood.

16 HOURS AGO