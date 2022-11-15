Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Top Speed
The Final Acura NSX Type S Has Been Produced, Ending The Supercar's Six-Year Run
Even though it is already known that Honda is working on a new generation of the NSX, it was also clear that we would have to say goodbye to the current generation in a timely manner. And that time has now come - on Nov. 16 in Ohio, the last of a total of 350 Acura NSX Type S has now rolled off the production line. And with this limited Special Edition, the six-year career of the current generation of the NSX also comes to an end.
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4-Door: Performance, Price, And Photos
An S-Class and a GTR walk into a bar…sounds like the beginning of (an incredibly nerdy) joke, right? But that just about sums up the position of the AMG GT 63 4-Door in the Mercedes lineup. With a name almost as unnecessarily long as the car itself, it is full of contradictions that shouldn't work on paper, yet Mercedes has managed to pull it off. The GT 4-Door is an undeniably good super-sedan. Sorry, ‘coupe’--or hatchback? Do you see how confusing it gets?
Top Speed
This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Sounds Like A Demonized F1 Car
What could be better than a supercar? A supercar that screams like a F1 car! As crazy as that might be, this is exactly how this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sounds. Of course, it is no ordinary SVJ - it’s one equipped with a special Gintani exhaust system. Not exactly a cheap upgrade, and one that brings no changes in terms of horsepower, the new exhaust system makes the SVJ sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before. The guys over at AutoTopNL got their hands on this special SVJ equipped with the Gintani exhaust and wanted to see how loud the supercar actually gets.
Top Speed
Latest Insider Information About The BMW M5 Is Almost Hard To Believe
With a history of almost 40 years, the BMW M5 is about to enter a completely new world. After offering best-in-class driving dynamics and performance figures thanks to its powerful V-8 and V-10 engines, the next generation M5 will be a hybrid vehicle for the first time. Of course, that is not news anymore as it has been rumored for quite some time the M5 will be the first M vehicle to be electrified. The BMW XM may have invalidated that rumor, but the latest suggestion is even crazier. According to the latest report from Bimmer Post, the 2024 M5 won’t only benefit from the same hybrid powertrain as the XM, it will also have 700 horsepower under the hood.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Top Speed
SVT Reborn? The Hottest F-150 Lightning On The Web
The auto industry has spawned many iconic models over the years. With the change in climate and the advent of EVs, many iconic nameplates have been reimagined, sometimes not in good ways. A case in point is the Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is now a bland crossover. Speaking of iconic models, America has plenty of those and when it comes to performance pick-up trucks, the Ford F150 Lightning is one of the few that stand out. For 2022, the iconic truck was also reimagined and yes it’s now an EV model. While it’s not all bad, YouTube pixel master, TheSketchMonkey has decided to use his skills to reinterpret the EV truck as a proper single-cab performance variant that offers more nostalgia than a simple nameplate.
Top Speed
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Top Speed
Meet The Drako Dragon - A 2,000 Horsepower SUV With Hypercar Performance Figures
After being teased for the first time at the end of June 2022, the new Drako Dragon made its world debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. With 2,000 horses under the hood, the new Dragon embarrasses the more recently launched Ferrari Purosangue and the Lamborghini Urus for horsepower figures, and with a claimed sprint time to 60 mph of 1.9 seconds, it will be faster than most hypercars. There is a catch though - deliveries won’t begin until 2026.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Top Speed
Beating Tesla To The Full-Size E-SUV Race
While the electric car is nothing new, it’s only in our time that most of its inherent drawbacks have been properly addressed. Tesla is still a formidable player in the segment as the brand practically got the ball rolling, but it’s still lacking a proper full-size SUV. The Model X has a third-row seat but they are cramped. Models like the Rivian R1S boast ample space and room for seven passengers. Lucid’s Gravity will join the fray as one of the very few full-size three-row SUVs, in the EV segment. According to Lucid Motors' website, the Gravity SUV will “make contact” in 2023 and production will start in 2024.
Top Speed
10 Best Modern Classic Motorcycles Under 1000cc
In case you hadn’t noticed, the ‘modern classic’ or ‘retro’ motorcycle market is expanding at a dizzying rate, with almost every manufacturer jumping on the bandwagon much as they did with the adventure bike. There is clearly a lot of nostalgia for motorcycles of yesteryear and many of the examples on offer today reflect this by being accurate facsimiles of past models, while others pay lip service to the genre by taking a modern model from their line-up and giving it an old-school styling make-over. Whichever is your preferred route, there are plenty of choices, and we’ve selected our list of the best under-1000cc modern classics on the market today.
Top Speed
This 1993 Kawasaki Made American Big-Bore Cruisers Look Meek
The early 90s were tough times for the American motorcycle market. Sales slumped to new lows, and there weren’t any game-changing motorcycles from American bikemakers. At the same time, the Japanese were in full swing and had hits wherever you looked, one of them being the Kawasaki Zephyr 1100 that made American big-bore cruisers look meek.
Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
