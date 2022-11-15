Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP, Republican groups want Saturday early voting stopped ahead of Senate runoff
ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have joined a Fulton County lawsuit in an effort to prevent Saturday early voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. issued an order Wednesday...
Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA — Public memorial services have been announced for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. He passed away Wednesday, following an extended illness, at 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered...
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
With Georgia's abortion law overturned, doctors move ahead with more abortions
GEORGIA, USA — Georgia abortion providers are cautiously moving ahead with more leeway to carry out later term abortions after a court ruling Tuesday outlawed the state ‘heartbeat law.’. Although the heartbeat law is no longer legally enforceable in Georgia, abortion providers said the return to full abortion...
Georgia politicians react to news of David Ralston's death
ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
'Buildings can tell a story' | These are the 10 most 'endangered,' historic sites in Georgia that need preservation
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of 10 “Places in Peril” Wednesday morning. It highlights different historic sites in the state in need of preservation. This is the 18th year the group released this list, to try to keep history alive. President...
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins rolls, Perry stunned in round 2
MACON, Ga. — The second round of the high school football playoffs is in the books. Central Georgia is well represented with plenty of top teams in the area advancing to the third round including powerhouse Warner Robins. Here is a look at a roundup of the second round...
Is there a Tamiflu widespread shortage as flu cases increase?
ATLANTA — Cases of the flu are rising in Georgia and some people are finding it difficult to fill the prescriptions to help them feel better. Tamiflu is an anti-viral medication used to treat the flu and, in some cases, prevent someone who’s been exposed from getting sick. After reports from some people who had to search out a pharmacy to fill their prescription, we are verifying if there is a Tamiflu shortage.
What you need to know if you are planning on going to the SEC Football Championship in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The SEC Football Championship will be in Atlanta next month and it's already promised to be a game in front of a sold-out crowd. Now the SEC wants college football fans to be aware of some security policies ahead of the Dec. 3 event. See the list...
Young Thug goes back to court as judge denies prosecutors' attempt to delay trial
ATLANTA — UPDATE (6 p.m.): Judge Glanville ruled that he was deferring the motion to suppress evidence until they can have the opportunity to review the transcript from the previous court hearing involving a prior judge. They will also convene in court again on Dec. 15 to discuss bond...
17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said. Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
Will the turkey shortage impact Thanksgiving dinner?
ATLANTA — Turkey farmers have struggled this year while demand for a tasty Thanksgiving centerpiece is rising, leading some to wonder how difficult it will be to find the right turkey for the holidays. At Atlanta’s Buckhead Butcher Shop, owner Connor Boney has had to stay on his toes...
Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say
CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police. Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning,...
'This is the hardest thing we ever went through' | Grandmother of twins killed in house fire devastated
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother is devastated after the loss of her twin grandchildren who were killed during a house fire in Pike County -- just a day after their first birthday. Pike County firefighters responded to the fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in...
