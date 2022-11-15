ATLANTA — Cases of the flu are rising in Georgia and some people are finding it difficult to fill the prescriptions to help them feel better. Tamiflu is an anti-viral medication used to treat the flu and, in some cases, prevent someone who’s been exposed from getting sick. After reports from some people who had to search out a pharmacy to fill their prescription, we are verifying if there is a Tamiflu shortage.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO