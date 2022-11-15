ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

ATLANTA — Public memorial services have been announced for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. He passed away Wednesday, following an extended illness, at 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WMAZ

Georgia politicians react to news of David Ralston's death

ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Is there a Tamiflu widespread shortage as flu cases increase?

ATLANTA — Cases of the flu are rising in Georgia and some people are finding it difficult to fill the prescriptions to help them feel better. Tamiflu is an anti-viral medication used to treat the flu and, in some cases, prevent someone who’s been exposed from getting sick. After reports from some people who had to search out a pharmacy to fill their prescription, we are verifying if there is a Tamiflu shortage.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said. Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Will the turkey shortage impact Thanksgiving dinner?

ATLANTA — Turkey farmers have struggled this year while demand for a tasty Thanksgiving centerpiece is rising, leading some to wonder how difficult it will be to find the right turkey for the holidays. At Atlanta’s Buckhead Butcher Shop, owner Connor Boney has had to stay on his toes...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy