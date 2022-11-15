ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want that grant for your woman-owned business? Be prepared to show proof

By Tracy Irby
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mP1zh_0jBvvbOE00

Texas is a beacon when it comes to women-owned businesses. In the 2021 report by Merchant Maverick on the best states for women-led startups, Texas ranked second. The Lone Star State “has cultivated a business-friendly reputation that appears to be attracting a high volume of women-led organizations and startups,” noted the outlet, a product comparison website for small businesses.

As we learned through our most recent round of awarding StartHER grants for women-owned businesses, many women fail to submit paperwork demonstrating their business is woman-owned. Given there are many grant programs aimed at extending opportunities for women, it’s essential to know what type of verification is needed. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and contracting agencies use similar methods for verifying that businesses are indeed woman-owned.

