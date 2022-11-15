Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Last year, Texas Tech and Iowa State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. The Kansas...
Red Raiders Move Up in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
The Red Raiders have started the season strong at 3-0 and continue to move up the AP Poll.
University Daily
Tech's Sands signs contract extension
Texas Tech men's golf head coach Greg Sands has signed a seven-year contract extension to remain with the program, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. The extension would run through the 2029-30 season and totals $2.8 million in value. Since his hiring in 2001, Sands has built up a program that perennially...
fox34.com
Texas Tech Athletics announces extension with Advance
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced a multi-year extension in its partnership with Advance, an industry leader in Name, Image, and Likeness consulting, education and life skills development for student-athletes. “Texas Tech Athletics is committed to providing our student-athletes with tools necessary to succeed in the...
Commit! Texas Tech lands 2023 ATH Anthony White
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in Texas with Anthony White's pledge, which he announced at a commitment ceremony on Wednesday at his high school. The 6-foot, 180-pound three-star recruit and Texas Top 100 prospect chose the Red Raiders over eight other reported offers including Mississippi State, Navy, New Mexico State, Pitt, Texas, Utha State, UTSA and Vanderbilt. He is joining the Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on.
KCBD
End Zone Area Round Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff results from Thursday’s Area Round.
Lubbock, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
fox34.com
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
KCBD
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
everythinglubbock.com
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
ttuhub.net
Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink
As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
