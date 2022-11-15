ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care

ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine. With...
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
Grant a Little Wish for a child in foster care

ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care. This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill nearly 4,300 holiday gifts for area children. There is no...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
Honeymoon Chocolates brings all things honey & chocolate

ST. LOUIS — Looking for some sweets to keep you cool this winter season?! Honeymoon Chocolates crafts ethical chocolate that is sweetened with raw honey. The Clayton storefront offers classes, tastings, and event space for all things honey + chocolate. Co-Founders, Cam and Haley Loyet, joined our Show Me kitchen to share an inside look on their delicious products, including some of the best drinking chocolate in all of St. Louis.
Secrets for Taking Care of Perfect Pooches from the National Dog Show

ST. LOUIS — One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: CASA of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a diverse group of individuals who share a commitment to improving the lives of children. They receive specialized training and are sworn in by a judge who then appoints them to advocate for a child or children in the St. Louis County Family Court system due to abuse or neglect.
WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, flies back to the Fabulous Fox. Pre-sale tickets available now

WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, is flying back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a limited four week engagement April 12-May 7. This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Start thawing soon

ST. LOUIS – Turkey is a traditional and delicious part of the Thanksgiving celebration. If you plan to cook one, you might need to start preparing as soon as Friday. People need to follow certain procedures for thawing and cooking turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to avoid foodborne illnesses. Experts at Foodsafety.gov offer many tips to properly prepare it.
Scouting for Food collection is Saturday

Officials with the Greater Saint Louis Area Council remind this Saturday is the annual “Scouting For Food” collection day. The non-perishable items go to local food pantries for distribution. You are asked to place your items in the plastic bag outside your front door by 9am. This is...
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building

One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
