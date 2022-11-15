Read full article on original website
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
KSDK
Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care
ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine. With...
KSDK
Tis the Season of Gathering and Giving Back: STL Area Food Bank working to fill plates ahead of holiday feasts
ST. LOUIS - Tis the season of gathering and giving! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but many in the community are struggling to put food on the table for a feast. St. Louis Area Food Bank is working to feed thousands of families across the region and organizers are hopeful for help.
KSDK
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
KSDK
3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
KSDK
Grant a Little Wish for a child in foster care
ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care. This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill nearly 4,300 holiday gifts for area children. There is no...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
KSDK
Honeymoon Chocolates brings all things honey & chocolate
ST. LOUIS — Looking for some sweets to keep you cool this winter season?! Honeymoon Chocolates crafts ethical chocolate that is sweetened with raw honey. The Clayton storefront offers classes, tastings, and event space for all things honey + chocolate. Co-Founders, Cam and Haley Loyet, joined our Show Me kitchen to share an inside look on their delicious products, including some of the best drinking chocolate in all of St. Louis.
Sugar Rush Offers All-You-Can-Eat Candy at Inaugural Event
Sugar Rush will bring seven St. Louis dessert shops to Third Degree Glass Factory on December 1
Volunteers needed for Heat Up St. Louis' annual Hardee's biscuit drive
ST. LOUIS — Heat Up St. Louis is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming annual biscuit drive. The 23rd annual "Rise and Shine for Heat" event takes place on Feb. 10 at Hardee's stores in the St. Louis area. For $1, the public can buy a biscuit sandwich during breakfast hours, with all proceeds benefiting Heat Up St. Louis and its partners.
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, Nov. 17 to 20
Brewery lights, A Christmas Carol at The Rep and more
KSDK
Winter Wonderland light display opens Friday in Tilles Park
The 37th annual light display at Tilles Park will open 6:30 p.m. Friday to people walking through. The display opens to cars on Nov. 23.
KSDK
Secrets for Taking Care of Perfect Pooches from the National Dog Show
ST. LOUIS — One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: CASA of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a diverse group of individuals who share a commitment to improving the lives of children. They receive specialized training and are sworn in by a judge who then appoints them to advocate for a child or children in the St. Louis County Family Court system due to abuse or neglect.
KSDK
WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, flies back to the Fabulous Fox. Pre-sale tickets available now
WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, is flying back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a limited four week engagement April 12-May 7. This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Start thawing soon
ST. LOUIS – Turkey is a traditional and delicious part of the Thanksgiving celebration. If you plan to cook one, you might need to start preparing as soon as Friday. People need to follow certain procedures for thawing and cooking turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to avoid foodborne illnesses. Experts at Foodsafety.gov offer many tips to properly prepare it.
advantagenews.com
Scouting for Food collection is Saturday
Officials with the Greater Saint Louis Area Council remind this Saturday is the annual “Scouting For Food” collection day. The non-perishable items go to local food pantries for distribution. You are asked to place your items in the plastic bag outside your front door by 9am. This is...
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
