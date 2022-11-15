Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
kcur.org
From one cramped kitchen, a Lenexa bakery churns out 40,000 rum cakes every holiday season
The ovens are heating up inside Jude’s Rum Cakes, a narrow storefront in Old Town Lenexa. Owner Craig Adcock is vacuum-sealing finished cakes so they can be shipped out to customers. “It's kind of a shotgun, long and narrow, kitchen space but it seems to work for us,” Adcock...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Spruce Design Build Co. now selling home décor
The store neighbors Nekter Juice Bar and Cuorebella at the shopping center. Spruce Design Home is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. About Spruce Design Home: In contrast to the home building firm under the same ownership, Spruce...
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
KMBC.com
Next round of reservations to the historic Skies restaurant to open Thursday
The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years, and more reservations will be available Thursday morning. The first round of reservations was snatched up in less than 15 minutes last week. The iconic Kansas City location still boasts one of...
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015
Grand Avenue Garage prior demolition.Rosin Preservation site. On February 3, 2015, the Grand Avenue Garage which was constructed in 1921-1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K
This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
bluevalleypost.com
KC’s Café Europa readying new Leawood eatery and market
The restaurant, now listed on Town Center Crossing’s digital directory, will neighbor the Fabletics and Evereve clothing stores on the east side of the shopping center. Café Europa is taking over the space formerly occupied by Mediterranean chain Zoë’s Kitchen. What’s on the menu: Café Europa’s...
One Tank Trips: Junque Drawer
Visit Junque Drawer for all of your holiday decoration and gift needs. You can find a little something for everyone, take a class or sip while you shop!
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District
Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
Child praised for alerting Overland Park family of fire
Overland Park fire officials are praising smoke detectors for helping a family escape a fire Friday morning without serious injury.
Waste collection company charged with Lenexa city code violation
The city of Lenexa is taking Republic Services, one of nine licensed waste collection companies with the city, to court following complaints from residents.
KC Pet Project rescues dog with more than 2 pounds of matted fur
Kansas City Pet Project shaved more than two pounds of matted fur off a dog that arrived at the shelter, giving the pup new life.
inkansascity.com
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Actor Eric Stonestreet and family create fund to honor late father
Eric Stonestreet and family created a fund benefiting KC Hospice to honor his father Vincent who passed away last year.
2 Kansas City-area Starbucks among 100 stores striking Thursday
Workers at two Kansas City-area Starbucks stores are among more than 100 Starbucks across the country going on strike Thursday.
