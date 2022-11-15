History Says Baylor Football Will Beat TCU on Saturday

Baylor squares off with playoff-hopeful TCU on Saturday, and the Bears are within reasonable striking distance of winning this game.

Baylor football has been a perennial dream killer in the Big 12. The last two teams who started 10-0 in the Big 12 were Kansas State in 2012 and Oklahoma State in 2015.

That 2012 Kansas State team, having just risen to No. 1 in the BCS poll, fell to 10-1 after a crushing 52-24 loss to Baylor in Waco that moved the Bears to 5-5.

That 2015 Oklahoma State team, having just risen to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, fell to 10-1 after a crushing 45-35 loss to Baylor in Stillwater that moved the Bears to 9-1.

The newest installation of a Big 12 team that started 10-0 is the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs — Baylor's 11 a.m. appointment on the gridiron this Saturday.

Also, I would go insane if I did not include the last time a Big 12 team started 9-0. I present to you the 2021 Oklahoma Sooners. I then present to you the 9-1 Oklahoma Sooners in 2021 who are fresh off of a 27-14 loss in Waco.

History repeats itself, and that is not good news for Max Duggan and company .

Further credit to David Fankhauser for finding this gem: in Baylor's seven conference games this year, the favored team is just 1-6 straight up.

TCU is currently favored by three.

Lastly, Baylor has nothing to lose . Seriously. What is the difference in 8-4 and 6-6? Sure, coaches will tell you that it's a world of difference, but the players aren't wired that way.

If you ask the team if they'd prefer to play in the Alamo Bowl, the Texas Bowl or the Liberty Bowl, I'm confident you would discover a lot of indifference. They're just happy to be bowling.

For TCU, the pressure is on. A win is a step closer to the playoff. A loss destroys that dream. One team has the liberty to play loose, the other needs the Hypnotoad's magic to keep on rocking.

