Read full article on original website
Related
deepcreektimes.com
Friday November 18, Saturday November 19, Sunday November 20
The weather today will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 Inches possible-highs in the lower 30s and a low of 16. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s and a low of 13. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 15%. Sunday will be sunny, blustery, cold, with highs in the lower 20s and a low of 15z Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Government Surplus Auction
The Board of County Commissioners of Garrett County will be auctioning surplus vehicles and equipment utilizing an online government auction service known as GovDeals. Bidders can register to participate in the auction free of charge at www.govdeals.com. Please click on the link below to view the surplus property that is...
Comments / 0