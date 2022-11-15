The weather today will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 Inches possible-highs in the lower 30s and a low of 16. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s and a low of 13. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 15%. Sunday will be sunny, blustery, cold, with highs in the lower 20s and a low of 15z Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO