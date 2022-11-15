The Famous Hot Toddy
The hot toddy is a classic winter cocktail best enjoyed among friends on a cold winter night by the fire. For this version, which features The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky, seek out a delicately flavored wildflower, clover, or acacia honey, all of which will complement the spirit’s spicy butterscotch notes.
Ingredients
For they honey syrup:
- 1 cup honey
For the cocktail:
- 1¾ oz. The Famous Grouse Whisky
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. honey syrup
- 2 dashes bitters
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
- Orange twist, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Make the honey syrup: In a liquid measuring cup or heatproof jar, stir together the honey and ⅓ cup of hot water. Use immediately or cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use; honey syrup keeps well in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Step 2
To a heat resistant glass or mug, add The Famous Grouse, lemon juice, ½ ounce of the honey syrup, and the bitters. Top with hot water, garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange twist, and serve hot.
The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.
