The Famous Hot Toddy

 3 days ago
The hot toddy is a classic winter cocktail best enjoyed among friends on a cold winter night by the fire. For this version, which features The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky, seek out a delicately flavored wildflower, clover, or acacia honey, all of which will complement the spirit’s spicy butterscotch notes.

Ingredients

For they honey syrup:

  • 1 cup honey

For the cocktail:

  • 1¾ oz. The Famous Grouse Whisky
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. honey syrup
  • 2 dashes bitters
  • Cinnamon stick, for garnish
  • Orange twist, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the honey syrup: In a liquid measuring cup or heatproof jar, stir together the honey and ⅓ cup of hot water. Use immediately or cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use; honey syrup keeps well in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Step 2

To a heat resistant glass or mug, add The Famous Grouse, lemon juice, ½ ounce of the honey syrup, and the bitters. Top with hot water, garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange twist, and serve hot.

The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.

