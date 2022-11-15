Read full article on original website
Charles Woods makes a statement on his decision
On Saturday afternoon, just moments before West Virginia kicked off their Senior Day game against Kansas State, former starting cornerback Charles Woods posted to his social media a "thank you" to WVU, and stating that he would be making a commitment (presumably to a new school) soon. After the game, Head Coach Neal Brown stated that he had not seen Woods but twice in the last two weeks. Moments ago, Woods made things official by posting a message to Mountaineer Nation confirming that he was leaving.
Daily Delivery: Where there's a Will (and Adrian), there's a way for this Kansas State team
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Will Howard started for Kansas State against West Virginia, leading the Wildcats to a 48-31 victory on Saturday in Morgantown, following a leg injury suffered last week by starter Adrian Martinez. As Fitz explains, even when Martinez is available again for the Wildcats, there will be no controversy about who gets the start for the Wildcats if you ask the Cats' two QBs. Why? Because there's no room for selfishness in a friendship that shows support for each other no matter who is on the field for the offense.
Postgame Podcast: No. 15 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Sitting in for Big B on this episode is GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert as he and Fitz discuss Kansas State's wild 48-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va., with quarterback Will Howard starting for an injured Adrian Martinez.
Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
Kansas State's top 10 performers against West Virginia
Following a 48-31 victory over West Virginia, Kansas State is just one victory away (or a Texas loss) from a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead early but the Mountaineers struck back with two-straight touchdowns. After that, though, Collin Klein's offense propelled the Wildcats to another road victory. Here are our top 10 performers in the victory over West Virginia.
West Virginia man pleads guilty to federal meth charges
A Marion County man has pleaded guilty to federal meth charges.
