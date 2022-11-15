Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Best landing spots on Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map
With the launch of Warzone 2, players are all set to explore the vast new map of Al Mazrah. So, here are some of the best landing spots on the map to start things off on a positive note. What Verdansk was to the original Warzone, Al Mazrah is the...
dexerto.com
Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah
FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies. Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.
dexerto.com
How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2
With Warzone 2 finally here and players dropping in to Al Mazrah en masse, you’ll be figuring out the meta, the best way to play and the most efficient ways to earn kills and wins. But how can you actually check your stats?. The Call of Duty battle royale...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players
HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
dexerto.com
How to find Legendary Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can encounter four brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Generation 9, known as Ruinous Pokemon. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chi-Yu. During their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, trainers may stumble across a strange...
dexerto.com
When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded?
With the life-cycles of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 now in motion, players are wondering when Season One Reloaded will drop and bring the rest of the season’s promised content. Here’s what we know. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought...
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gym order: All paths level order
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet being the series’ first open-world experience, it’s easy for players to get turned around. This guide will help players find their way around Paldea by showing which order they should take on the game’s gyms, titan, and Star Street challenges. Pokemon games...
dexerto.com
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look...
dexerto.com
How to get Scyther, Scizor & Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution guide
If you’re looking to add Scyther to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got the best locations to find one on the Paldea map as well as details of how to evolve it into Scizor. It’s no secret that Gen 1 creatures from the Kanto region...
dexerto.com
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
dexerto.com
Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method
Sneasel is a fan-favorite Pokemon that’s returning in Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find it on the Paldea map and evolve it into Weavile. Ever since it debuted all the way back in Gold & Silver, Sneasel and its evolution...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah
Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.
dexerto.com
How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a...
dexerto.com
Aydan claims Warzone 2 has no skill gap because of TTK: “The easiest game”
Warzone 2’s TTK is incredibly quick which doesn’t leave much margin for error, making it extremely unforgiving for both pro and casual players – an area that Aydan has concerns over. Warzone 2 is finally out and players have been getting to grips with all the new...
dexerto.com
JGOD explains why Warzone 2 plays ‘more like Apex Legends’ than CoD
Warzone YouTuber JGOD explained why Warzone 2 needed more time and how it strays away from the traditional CoD Formula. JGOD began his YouTube career in 2017, and his popularity skyrocketed during Warzone’s heyday. The Warzone guru established himself as a go-to source for loadout guides and tip videos. He is passionate about CoD and unafraid to share his opinion on the negative aspects of the series.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already
After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.
Comments / 0