The Famous Coffee

By Courtesy of The Famous Grouse
 3 days ago
Irish coffee as we know it is believed to have been popularized in the 1950s at San Francisco’s Buena Vista Café. This updated version features The Famous Grouse for a Scottish take on the Irish American classic. To prevent the cream from sinking to the bottom of the drink, we suggest whipping it by hand with a spoonful of powdered sugar to stabilize and lighten it.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 2 oz. The Famous Grouse Whisky
  • Hot coffee
  • Whipped cream
  • Cocoa powder, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

In a tall heat resistant glass or mug, stir together the sugar and The Famous Grouse. Top with hot coffee and whipped cream, sprinkle lightly with cocoa, and serve hot.

The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

