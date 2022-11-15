ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Amy Adams’ Husband Darren Le Gallo: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iTHZ_0jBvomHO00
Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Amy Adams, 48, is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The six-time Oscar nominee is the star of so many popular movies including the musical fantasy Enchanted, with Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden. Amy is returning for the sequel film, Disenchanted, which comes out Nov. 18 on Disney+. Amy plays a princess-to-be in the films, and she’s treated like one in real life by her husband of seven years, Darren Le Gallo, 48. The couple have a wonderful romance where they support one another in their respective careers.

Below is everything you need to know about Darren Le Gallo and his relationship with Amy Adam that spans over two decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gk75Q_0jBvomHO00
Amy Adams with her husband (Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Darren is painter, actor, and director.

Darren received a degree in painting from Abilene Christian University in Texas, according to Women’s Health. He has his own collections of paintings that sell online. His works have been exhibited in New York’s Bold Hype Gallery, Santa Monica, California’s Bergamot Station, and more. Darren occasionally advertises his paintings on his Instagram. He also previously worked as an actor and had very brief appearances in projects including the show Six Feet Under. Darren just made his directorial debut on the new dramedy film Sam & Kate, which he also wrote. He revealed to People that Amy, who is an executive producer on the movie, encouraged him to create Sam & Kate back in 2015.

“I had a different project that I was trying to get off the ground and, honestly, it was my wife that was like, ‘You need to write your next thing,’ ” Darren said in the interview. “So I had started to assemble the characters and such for this, some of it being lifted from my childhood growing up in the Bible Belt in Texas. Over time it started to come together.” He also said about Amy, “My wife’s support has meant everything to me throughout our relationship. She has really good instincts. Our partner’s support means a lot to us.”

He met Amy in an acting class.

Darren and Amy met in an acting class back in 2001, but the relationship wasn’t immediate. “I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl,” Amy told Vanity Fair in 2008. “I did scenes with him, and I liked him and thought he was really sweet.” She added, “He wouldn’t be assertive enough I was really focused on the classes—he was a little scared of me.”

Amy eventually fell for Darren once when they worked together on the 2006 short film Pennies. “I got to know him outside of class,” she said to Vanity Fair. “And I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person. And assertive! He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, ‘I know you’re getting over this [other] guy, but I’m taking you out on Wednesday’. And I was like, ‘And so you are!’ ”

It was on March 5, 2006 that Amy and Darren made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. They posed for photos at the 2006 Academy Awards, where Amy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Junebug. Amy didn’t win the Oscar but she still partied the night away with Darren by her side. Since then, she’s been nominated for five more Oscars.

They were engaged for 7 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH2z8_0jBvomHO00
Amy Adams and her husband (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

After six years of dating, Amy and Darren got engaged in April 2008. Amy confirmed the news in the Sept. 2008 Vanity Fair interview, where she also clarified that she wasn’t pregnant. “No, I’m not pregnant. I can confirm. I’ve been engaged for four months. I think we’d know!” the Justice League star said. Amy also teased the plans for her wedding at the time, saying, “I’m one of seven kids. It’s never going to be a small wedding.”

But Amy and Darren decided to take their time before they tied the knot. They stayed engaged for seven years, before they became husband and wife. During that time period, the couple happily expanded their family.

They have a daughter together.

Amy and Darren welcomed their first child together, daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo, on May 15, 2010. The couple regularly post photos of Aviana on Instagram. At Amy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017, the actress talked about how she wants to inspire her daughter. “I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path,” Amy said to ET. “That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in.”

In Nov. 2022, Amy revealed what her daughter’s reaction was to watching Echanted, ahead of the release of Disenchanted. “She thought I was acting very silly and didn’t understand why I was running around in the big white dress,” Amy told Access. “We accidentally caught it on the TV early one morning. I think she asked me to turn the channel, if I’m being honest.”

Darren and Amy got married in 2015.

After a 7-year engagement, Amy and Darren said “I do” on May 2, 2015 in a private ceremony at a ranch near Santa Barbra, California. Amy wore a Marchesa dress, according to People. The couple have kept the details of their nuptials private to this day. Aviana was 5 years old at the time of the wedding, so we can imagine she played a special part in her parent’s big day.

Darren is a major support for Amy.

Amy has continuously gushed about how supportive her husband is in her busy acting career. In the Vanity Fair interview, Amy said that Darren “is not competitive” with her at all. “He has a wonderful talent, and there aren’t many people in the world who are like that, where he does not think that my success is his failure. He just doesn’t see it like that, and I don’t either,” she said.

Amy also spoke about the sacrifices Darren has had to make for their family, due to Amy’s busy job, in 2016. “We have a friend who said to him, ‘I couldn’t do what you do, I really couldn’t.’ What, show up for your wife? That’s really sad,” she told The Guardian. “But, you know, he has sacrificed a lot. But he travels with me and helps to keep the family together, and I really do appreciate that. But I don’t value it because he’s a man doing it, I value it because he’s my partner… My husband is an extremely competent caregiver.”

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Deadline

Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”

Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
HollywoodLife

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello & BF Austin Kevitch Link Arms As They Goof Around For Paparazzi On Rare Public Date Night

You know the relationship is going well when you’ve found someone that you can be goofy with. Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Austin Kevitch both looked like they were having a blast as they left after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, November 17. The pair looked like they were sharing a laugh as they laughed as they left the restaurant and headed to their car.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos

Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider's Colorado Home

As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the mountain home in southwest Colorado. "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar winner shared with Architectural Digest in a profile published Nov. 15. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."
COLORADO STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
261K+
Followers
24K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy