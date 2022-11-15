Amy Adams’ Husband Darren Le Gallo: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Amy Adams, 48, is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The six-time Oscar nominee is the star of so many popular movies including the musical fantasy Enchanted, with Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden. Amy is returning for the sequel film, Disenchanted, which comes out Nov. 18 on Disney+. Amy plays a princess-to-be in the films, and she’s treated like one in real life by her husband of seven years, Darren Le Gallo, 48. The couple have a wonderful romance where they support one another in their respective careers.

Below is everything you need to know about Darren Le Gallo and his relationship with Amy Adam that spans over two decades.

Amy Adams with her husband (Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Darren is painter, actor, and director.

Darren received a degree in painting from Abilene Christian University in Texas, according to Women’s Health. He has his own collections of paintings that sell online. His works have been exhibited in New York’s Bold Hype Gallery, Santa Monica, California’s Bergamot Station, and more. Darren occasionally advertises his paintings on his Instagram. He also previously worked as an actor and had very brief appearances in projects including the show Six Feet Under. Darren just made his directorial debut on the new dramedy film Sam & Kate, which he also wrote. He revealed to People that Amy, who is an executive producer on the movie, encouraged him to create Sam & Kate back in 2015.

“I had a different project that I was trying to get off the ground and, honestly, it was my wife that was like, ‘You need to write your next thing,’ ” Darren said in the interview. “So I had started to assemble the characters and such for this, some of it being lifted from my childhood growing up in the Bible Belt in Texas. Over time it started to come together.” He also said about Amy, “My wife’s support has meant everything to me throughout our relationship. She has really good instincts. Our partner’s support means a lot to us.”

He met Amy in an acting class.

Darren and Amy met in an acting class back in 2001, but the relationship wasn’t immediate. “I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl,” Amy told Vanity Fair in 2008. “I did scenes with him, and I liked him and thought he was really sweet.” She added, “He wouldn’t be assertive enough I was really focused on the classes—he was a little scared of me.”

Amy eventually fell for Darren once when they worked together on the 2006 short film Pennies. “I got to know him outside of class,” she said to Vanity Fair. “And I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person. And assertive! He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, ‘I know you’re getting over this [other] guy, but I’m taking you out on Wednesday’. And I was like, ‘And so you are!’ ”

It was on March 5, 2006 that Amy and Darren made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. They posed for photos at the 2006 Academy Awards, where Amy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Junebug. Amy didn’t win the Oscar but she still partied the night away with Darren by her side. Since then, she’s been nominated for five more Oscars.

They were engaged for 7 years.

Amy Adams and her husband (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

After six years of dating, Amy and Darren got engaged in April 2008. Amy confirmed the news in the Sept. 2008 Vanity Fair interview, where she also clarified that she wasn’t pregnant. “No, I’m not pregnant. I can confirm. I’ve been engaged for four months. I think we’d know!” the Justice League star said. Amy also teased the plans for her wedding at the time, saying, “I’m one of seven kids. It’s never going to be a small wedding.”

But Amy and Darren decided to take their time before they tied the knot. They stayed engaged for seven years, before they became husband and wife. During that time period, the couple happily expanded their family.

They have a daughter together.

Amy and Darren welcomed their first child together, daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo, on May 15, 2010. The couple regularly post photos of Aviana on Instagram. At Amy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017, the actress talked about how she wants to inspire her daughter. “I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path,” Amy said to ET. “That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in.”

In Nov. 2022, Amy revealed what her daughter’s reaction was to watching Echanted, ahead of the release of Disenchanted. “She thought I was acting very silly and didn’t understand why I was running around in the big white dress,” Amy told Access. “We accidentally caught it on the TV early one morning. I think she asked me to turn the channel, if I’m being honest.”

Darren and Amy got married in 2015.

After a 7-year engagement, Amy and Darren said “I do” on May 2, 2015 in a private ceremony at a ranch near Santa Barbra, California. Amy wore a Marchesa dress, according to People. The couple have kept the details of their nuptials private to this day. Aviana was 5 years old at the time of the wedding, so we can imagine she played a special part in her parent’s big day.

Darren is a major support for Amy.

Amy has continuously gushed about how supportive her husband is in her busy acting career. In the Vanity Fair interview, Amy said that Darren “is not competitive” with her at all. “He has a wonderful talent, and there aren’t many people in the world who are like that, where he does not think that my success is his failure. He just doesn’t see it like that, and I don’t either,” she said.

Amy also spoke about the sacrifices Darren has had to make for their family, due to Amy’s busy job, in 2016. “We have a friend who said to him, ‘I couldn’t do what you do, I really couldn’t.’ What, show up for your wife? That’s really sad,” she told The Guardian. “But, you know, he has sacrificed a lot. But he travels with me and helps to keep the family together, and I really do appreciate that. But I don’t value it because he’s a man doing it, I value it because he’s my partner… My husband is an extremely competent caregiver.”