Best landing spots on Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map

With the launch of Warzone 2, players are all set to explore the vast new map of Al Mazrah. So, here are some of the best landing spots on the map to start things off on a positive note. What Verdansk was to the original Warzone, Al Mazrah is the...
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system

The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
How to get Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2: Champions Quest explained

It is possible to get a nuke in Warzone 2, but the process is very different from multiplayer. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Champions Quest. Warzone 2 massively overhauled features from the original battle royale experience. A new Gulag, backpack system, and proximity chat breathed fresh life into an already extremely popular game. Activision threw the kitchen sink, adding unconventional twists to the traditional battle royale formula.
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day

Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players

HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
Warzone 2 review-in-progress: DMZ steals the show in Battle Royale revamp

Warzone 2 is here, but can lightning strike twice for Call of Duty’s Battle Royale megabit? Here are some early thoughts from our time with the game. Warzone may have been Call of Duty’s second stab at the Battle Royale formula, but there’s a reason so many players jumped into Verdansk. For one, the game was free-to-play, unlike its predecessor Blackout, and for another, it launched around the time much of the world was forced into lockdowns.
When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded?

With the life-cycles of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 now in motion, players are wondering when Season One Reloaded will drop and bring the rest of the season’s promised content. Here’s what we know. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought...
How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2

With Warzone 2 finally here and players dropping in to Al Mazrah en masse, you’ll be figuring out the meta, the best way to play and the most efficient ways to earn kills and wins. But how can you actually check your stats?. The Call of Duty battle royale...
Get a Meta Quest 2 bundle with Resident Evil 4 & Beat Saber this Black Friday

The VR version of Resident Evil 4 will now be included with Meta Quest 2 headsets for the holiday season for a limited time. Meta announced earlier this week that they were going to be including Resident Evil 4 VR, alongside Beat Saber for all new Meta Quest 2 owners. The new bundle also comes with a $50 discount.
Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already

After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.
MW2 Shoot House map plagued by “atrocious” invisible wall bug

The Modern Warfare 2 community celebrated Shoot House’s reintroduction, but a game-breaking glitch, unfortunately, spoiled the proceedings. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched alongside Warzone 2 on November 16. The massive update finally allowed players to track their stats, Shoot House, and rebalanced weapons. Season 1 didn’t launch without...
Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch turns trainer into Shiny Pokemon

A strange Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch that no one’s been able to explain turned a player’s Trainer shiny. Developer Game Freak released Pokemon Legends Arceus as an action role-playing title earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch. While the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl prequel adventure blew fans away, like most games, it isn’t without its fair share of flaws.
JGOD explains why Warzone 2 plays ‘more like Apex Legends’ than CoD

Warzone YouTuber JGOD explained why Warzone 2 needed more time and how it strays away from the traditional CoD Formula. JGOD began his YouTube career in 2017, and his popularity skyrocketed during Warzone’s heyday. The Warzone guru established himself as a go-to source for loadout guides and tip videos. He is passionate about CoD and unafraid to share his opinion on the negative aspects of the series.
TimTheTatman finds Warzone 2 Gulag trick to get out easily – with a catch

TimTheTatman has discovered the perfect trick to get out of the Gulag, but it can require a lot of bargaining and trust. One of the biggest changes to come to Warzone 2 is the new Gulag system. Unlike the original game, Warzone 2 now pits players against one another in 2v2 battles. This obviously shakes the dynamic up completely, with both duos having to work together in order to have a chance of surviving.
How to find Legendary Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can encounter four brand-new Legendary Pokemon in Generation 9, known as Ruinous Pokemon. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chi-Yu. During their journey through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, trainers may stumble across a strange...

