Saint Paul, MN

mprnews.org

How Bill and Penny George became a power couple in Minnesota philanthropy

Bill George is a former Medtronic CEO known for a leadership style that puts compassion above the bottom line. His wife Penny George is a breast cancer survivor who became an advocate for holistic healthcare for everyone. Together, they’ve been a powerful force for local philanthropy. Since 1994, the George...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The art of Minnesota ‘regionalist’ Bob Brown

Born and reared in Berlin, Wisconsin, by 1915 Bob Brown had moved to St. Paul and found work as a commercial artist. He served briefly in the U.S. Army during World War I, stationed in Iowa. In 1918 he married Louise Driese of St. Paul, also a commercial artist. The couple toured Europe in the early 1920s, and around that time Brown also studied at the Art Students League in New York City. He and Louise moved in 1930 to Greenwich Village, where Brown failed to make a living as a painter.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Give 11: Change a life with a donation to Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and Children’s Minnesota want to make sure kids can get the best care, no matter the cost. But some families don’t have the resources to afford that care. That's why KARE 11 and Children's Minnesota are teaming up to collect donations through Give 11 and the Children's Minnesota website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stthomas.edu

Enter the Metaverse With St Thomas

Over the last year there has been one buzz word dominating news headlines: the metaverse. But what really is it?. On Nov. 7, 2022, Lee Winbush ’17 MBA, 3M engineer, St. Thomas adjunct professor and Business in a Digital World (BDW) executive fellow, presented that question to over 100 attendees at “Enter the Metaverse: Demystifying This Year’s Buzziest Trend” as part of the Business in a Digital World Speaker Series: Demystifying Tech.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Owner of medical tourism company indicted over PPP fraud

(FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors have finally indicted a Minneapolis businesswoman for orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, first uncovered by the FOX 9 Investigators nearly two years ago. Khemwattie (Kim) Singh, 52, was CEO of Global Medical Services, a company that provided concierge medical services in Minnesota to foreign clients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesotans can help people in Somalia dealing with famine, drought

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a dire situation on the other side of the world that's having a big impact on a community of Minnesotans. The images are graphic and heartbreaking.A drought is causing havoc in Somalia, the country of origin for about 70,000 Minnesotans. Every minute a severely malnourished child goes into a Somalia hospital.But there's a way all Minnesotans can support the people of Somalia.Somali culture is Minnesota culture and now, Somalia is suffering. There's extreme heat, starvation and a deadly drought.WCCO spoke with a St. Paul Imam and law professor who is from Mogadishu. "These images are just heartbreaking....
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Khyber Pass Cafe will become cocktail lounge and restaurant

A new restaurant and cocktail bar is set to replace the recently shuttered Khyber Pass Cafe. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider expediting a liquor license for Bar Cart Lounge and Restaurant, a new concept created in partnership with Khyber's original owners. Ralena Young...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Government Technology

Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term

Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
MINNESOTA STATE

