Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
mprnews.org
How Bill and Penny George became a power couple in Minnesota philanthropy
Bill George is a former Medtronic CEO known for a leadership style that puts compassion above the bottom line. His wife Penny George is a breast cancer survivor who became an advocate for holistic healthcare for everyone. Together, they’ve been a powerful force for local philanthropy. Since 1994, the George...
The art of Minnesota ‘regionalist’ Bob Brown
Born and reared in Berlin, Wisconsin, by 1915 Bob Brown had moved to St. Paul and found work as a commercial artist. He served briefly in the U.S. Army during World War I, stationed in Iowa. In 1918 he married Louise Driese of St. Paul, also a commercial artist. The couple toured Europe in the early 1920s, and around that time Brown also studied at the Art Students League in New York City. He and Louise moved in 1930 to Greenwich Village, where Brown failed to make a living as a painter.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
KARE
Give 11: Change a life with a donation to Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and Children’s Minnesota want to make sure kids can get the best care, no matter the cost. But some families don’t have the resources to afford that care. That's why KARE 11 and Children's Minnesota are teaming up to collect donations through Give 11 and the Children's Minnesota website.
stthomas.edu
Enter the Metaverse With St Thomas
Over the last year there has been one buzz word dominating news headlines: the metaverse. But what really is it?. On Nov. 7, 2022, Lee Winbush ’17 MBA, 3M engineer, St. Thomas adjunct professor and Business in a Digital World (BDW) executive fellow, presented that question to over 100 attendees at “Enter the Metaverse: Demystifying This Year’s Buzziest Trend” as part of the Business in a Digital World Speaker Series: Demystifying Tech.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
valleynewslive.com
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time. “The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
fox9.com
Owner of medical tourism company indicted over PPP fraud
(FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors have finally indicted a Minneapolis businesswoman for orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, first uncovered by the FOX 9 Investigators nearly two years ago. Khemwattie (Kim) Singh, 52, was CEO of Global Medical Services, a company that provided concierge medical services in Minnesota to foreign clients.
How Minnesotans can help people in Somalia dealing with famine, drought
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a dire situation on the other side of the world that's having a big impact on a community of Minnesotans. The images are graphic and heartbreaking.A drought is causing havoc in Somalia, the country of origin for about 70,000 Minnesotans. Every minute a severely malnourished child goes into a Somalia hospital.But there's a way all Minnesotans can support the people of Somalia.Somali culture is Minnesota culture and now, Somalia is suffering. There's extreme heat, starvation and a deadly drought.WCCO spoke with a St. Paul Imam and law professor who is from Mogadishu. "These images are just heartbreaking....
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
Khyber Pass Cafe will become cocktail lounge and restaurant
A new restaurant and cocktail bar is set to replace the recently shuttered Khyber Pass Cafe. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider expediting a liquor license for Bar Cart Lounge and Restaurant, a new concept created in partnership with Khyber's original owners. Ralena Young...
Government Technology
Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term
Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Comments / 0