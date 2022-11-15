Read full article on original website
Best Expedite 12 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks
The Expedite 12 Shotgun packs a nasty punch in MW2 and is set to be a go-to pick in Warzone 2. Here are the best attachments, Perks, and equipment to pair with this underrated gem. Warzone 2 emphasizes medium to long-range engagements, but a short-range weapon makes clearing out buildings...
JGOD explains why Warzone 2 plays ‘more like Apex Legends’ than CoD
Warzone YouTuber JGOD explained why Warzone 2 needed more time and how it strays away from the traditional CoD Formula. JGOD began his YouTube career in 2017, and his popularity skyrocketed during Warzone’s heyday. The Warzone guru established himself as a go-to source for loadout guides and tip videos. He is passionate about CoD and unafraid to share his opinion on the negative aspects of the series.
Warzone 2 review-in-progress: DMZ steals the show in Battle Royale revamp
Warzone 2 is here, but can lightning strike twice for Call of Duty’s Battle Royale megabit? Here are some early thoughts from our time with the game. Warzone may have been Call of Duty’s second stab at the Battle Royale formula, but there’s a reason so many players jumped into Verdansk. For one, the game was free-to-play, unlike its predecessor Blackout, and for another, it launched around the time much of the world was forced into lockdowns.
Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already
After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.
Ninja and TimTheTatman bribe Warzone 2 enemies $1k to let them live
Streaming stars Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar found the perfect way to take advantage of proximity chat in Warzone 2, when they bribed another squad to let them go by offering up some real-life cash. Proximity chat has been one of the standout additions...
When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded?
With the life-cycles of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 now in motion, players are wondering when Season One Reloaded will drop and bring the rest of the season’s promised content. Here’s what we know. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought...
Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah
Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players
HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
TimTheTatman finds Warzone 2 Gulag trick to get out easily – with a catch
TimTheTatman has discovered the perfect trick to get out of the Gulag, but it can require a lot of bargaining and trust. One of the biggest changes to come to Warzone 2 is the new Gulag system. Unlike the original game, Warzone 2 now pits players against one another in 2v2 battles. This obviously shakes the dynamic up completely, with both duos having to work together in order to have a chance of surviving.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 servers down? CoD server status, maintenance, outage updates
For players wondering about the state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 servers, we’ve got you covered with live reports on each title’s server status, scheduled maintenance, and other live issues. Activision’s Call of Duty servers impact users across MW2 and Warzone. If one online experience faces...
Overwatch 2 adds controversial crossplay aim assist feature
The Overwatch 2 developer has decided to correct its mistake and return aim assist to crossplay lobbies with the latest patch. Playing with friends on different systems, be it consoles like PlayStation and Xbox or PC, offers a host of complications and issues. Console players often bemoan the fact that...
Warzone 2 players confused over release of Warzone 1 rewards
As Call of Duty players log into Warzone 2, fans of the original have found themselves confused about the release of Warzone 1 rewards. Activision has officially deployed Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, mere weeks after rolling out the wildly successful Modern Warfare II. The free-to-play battle royale significantly ups...
How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2
With Warzone 2 finally here and players dropping in to Al Mazrah en masse, you’ll be figuring out the meta, the best way to play and the most efficient ways to earn kills and wins. But how can you actually check your stats?. The Call of Duty battle royale...
Aydan claims Warzone 2 has no skill gap because of TTK: “The easiest game”
Warzone 2’s TTK is incredibly quick which doesn’t leave much margin for error, making it extremely unforgiving for both pro and casual players – an area that Aydan has concerns over. Warzone 2 is finally out and players have been getting to grips with all the new...
MW2 Shoot House map plagued by “atrocious” invisible wall bug
The Modern Warfare 2 community celebrated Shoot House’s reintroduction, but a game-breaking glitch, unfortunately, spoiled the proceedings. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched alongside Warzone 2 on November 16. The massive update finally allowed players to track their stats, Shoot House, and rebalanced weapons. Season 1 didn’t launch without...
League of Legends players are already finding ways to use new pings for toxicity
League of Legends Patch 12.22 ushered in most of the preseason 13 changes, complete with a brand new ping system. But some LoL players are using one of the new pings to be toxic to their teammates. League of Legends’ ping system before Patch 12.22 was fairly basic. There were...
Tatsugiri spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Colors & Commander ability explained
If you’re traveling through Paldea and see bits of sushi on the ground, don’t be alarmed. Tatsugiri is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mimicry Pokemon, taking on the appearance of Sushi and teaming up with Dondozo. While the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is based on...
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
Riot disables Harbor in Valorant due to game-breaking lag spikes
Riot Games has rushed to disable new Agent Harbor from competitive Valorant queues in light of an “unintentional” lag spike issue stemming from his Reckoning ultimate. Having only just joined Valorant in Episode 5 Act 3, Harbor is the newest addition to the game’s Agent lineup as character number 20. Though despite the recency of his release, having debuted just one month prior, the new arrival has swiftly been disabled.
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
