Warzone 2 is here, but can lightning strike twice for Call of Duty’s Battle Royale megabit? Here are some early thoughts from our time with the game. Warzone may have been Call of Duty’s second stab at the Battle Royale formula, but there’s a reason so many players jumped into Verdansk. For one, the game was free-to-play, unlike its predecessor Blackout, and for another, it launched around the time much of the world was forced into lockdowns.

15 HOURS AGO