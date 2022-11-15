ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy

By Joseph Choi
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDekv_0jBvmnEX00

A Georgia judge on Tuesday found the state’s six-week abortion ban to be “plainly unconstitutional” and has barred it from being enforced.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted a motion filed by plaintiffs in a civil suit against Georgia to block the ban, which has been in place since July.

The Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act in Georgia bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, generally around six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill passed in 2019 but was found to violate the constitutional right to privacy.

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade earlier this year, however, the court order barring the ban from going into effect in Georgia was reversed.

In their subsequent lawsuit, the plaintiffs, including the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, Atlanta Comprehensive Wellness Clinic and Planned Parenthood, argued that parts of the ban violated Georgia’s state constitution.

McBurney stated in his ruling that the LIFE Act must be considered under the legal environment that existed when it was enacted.

“At that time — the spring of 2019 — everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments — federal, state, or local — to ban abortions before viability,” McBurney’s ruling said.

He also wrote that the abortion ban “did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now.”

A provision in the LIFE Act that imposed criminal penalties on physicians who did not report abortions performed when fetuses had detectable heartbeats but were not viable was also unconstitutional at the time it was enacted, McBurney determined.

“Under Dobbs, it may someday become the law of Georgia, but only after our Legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate whether the rights of unborn children justify such a restriction on women’s right to bodily autonomy and privacy,” McBurney wrote, citing the legal case that led to Roe being overturned.

Kara Richardson, spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), said the state has already taken legal action in response to McBurney’s ruling.

“We have filed a notice of appeal and will continue to fulfill our duty to defend the laws of our state in court,” said Richardson.

The appeal was filed with the Georgia Supreme Court.

McBurney also denied a motion by the defendants in the case to dismiss the complaint altogether, stating that the plaintiffs, as medical providers, had a legal basis for bringing their complaint forward.

McBurney’s ruling did allow one provision of the LIFE Act that requires doctors to determine if a heartbeat is present before performing an abortion to stand. While it adds a step to the abortion procedure, it does not prevent it from being performed, and the Georgia judge determined it was not “unduly burdensome.”

Ultimately, he found “no legal basis” for Georgia to bar abortions after six weeks and ruled that neither the state government nor local government can enforce a post-heartbeat ban on abortion.

Updated at 3:49 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion

"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PopSugar

I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNET

Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Georgia Recorder

Updated: Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional

Abortion is legal again in Georgia – for now – after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The six-week ban had been in effect since July but was thrown out Tuesday along with a requirement that physicians report to the state […] The post Updated: Fulton judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban as unconstitutional appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
PopSugar

50 States, 50 Abortions

When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy