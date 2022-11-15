Construction on the highly anticipated Westbrook Music Building is scheduled to begin Dec. 19. The $75 million project, funded by the Nebraska Legislature through LB 384, will revitalize the southwest corner of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus. The building, home to the Glenn Korff School of Music, will provide new state-of-the-art facilities for current and future students. The project will include a mix of old and new construction, with renovations of the southwest wing of the current building connecting to approximately 75,000 square feet of new construction.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO