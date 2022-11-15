Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Chancellor outlines university goals for Only in Nebraska campaign
Leaders across the University of Nebraska system announced on Nov. 18 the public launch of Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future. The campaign is a historic effort to encourage at least 150,000 benefactors to give a combined $3 billion to support NU students, faculty, academic programs and research to address the needs of the state.
unl.edu
launches Only in Nebraska campaign to address future needs of state
Ted Carter, University of Nebraska system president, was joined by the chancellors of the four University of Nebraska campuses, on Nov. 19 to announce the public launch of Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future. The campaign is a historic effort to encourage at least 150,000 benefactors...
unl.edu
Memorial Stadium hosts state football championships on Nov. 21-22
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host the Nebraska School Activities Association’s state football championship games at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21-22. The games will bring increased traffic to campus and visitor vehicles will be allowed access to designated campus lots during the games. No Passport or meter parking will be available in the South Stadium parking lot or along Stadium Drive.
unl.edu
‘Worth it’: Bonow logs 35 miles to honor veterans lost to suicide
Throughout his time at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, midshipman Cohan Bonow has gotten the chance to be involved with pre-football game color guards, 9/11 memorial stair runs and more. Now, he’s helping raise awareness for veteran suicide through the annual The Things They Carry Ruck March. The senior business management major and Naval ROTC student from Windsor, Colorado, described what the ruck march means to him.
unl.edu
Navy vet finds community through ruck, success center
There’s no need to explain veteran suicide impacts to Nebraska’s Everett Bloom. Through four years of service as an aviation machinist mate in the U.S. Navy, Bloom worked alongside three fellow sailors who died of suicide. “One was a really close friend of mine, another was a chief...
unl.edu
Campus locations adjust hours for Thanksgiving Break
Regular hours at several University of Nebraska–Lincoln locations will change during Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-24). A summary of those changes is below. Regular hours through Nov. 22. Nov. 23 | Love Library, Adele Hall Learning Commons and Dinsdale Family Learning Commons are open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; most...
unl.edu
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Nov. 18
Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Samuel Aguilera-Robledo, Violetta Bakunina, Quin Barton, Danie Brandle, Isis Burks, Betty Dessie, Peg Filliez, Micaylon Moore, Lauren Olsen, Falah Rashoka, Anna Williams Shavers and Chanasei Ziemann. Honors. Danie Brandl from Humphrey, Nebraska, was named the inaugural recipient of the Lloyd Bell...
unl.edu
Westbrook Music Building construction to begin Dec. 19
Construction on the highly anticipated Westbrook Music Building is scheduled to begin Dec. 19. The $75 million project, funded by the Nebraska Legislature through LB 384, will revitalize the southwest corner of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus. The building, home to the Glenn Korff School of Music, will provide new state-of-the-art facilities for current and future students. The project will include a mix of old and new construction, with renovations of the southwest wing of the current building connecting to approximately 75,000 square feet of new construction.
unl.edu
Adjusted hours for campus locations and services during Final Exams and Winter Break
Libraries | University Heath Center | Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center | Nebraska Unions | Campus Recreation | Campus Dining | Residence Halls. Regular hours through December 3, 2022. December 4 | Adele Hall Learning Commons and Dinsdale Family Learning Commons open at 7:30 a.m. and begin a 24-Hour schedule. Love...
unl.edu
State Museum provides free passes to St. Monica’s
The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently partnered with St. Monica’s to provide 162 free museum passes as part of the fall Community Access Program membership drive. For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to St. Monica’s. Museum members and visitors also had...
unl.edu
Rec and Wellness Center offers meal kits in December
The Rec and Wellness Center is offering ready-to-go “Meal Kit Mondays” through its Wellness Kitchen on East Campus. The service offers everything needed to prepare dinner in less than an hour. All kits include a recipe card to assist with preparation. Participants provide utensils, cooking spray and minor...
unl.edu
‘The Novelist’s Film’ opens Nov. 18 at the Ross
Indefatigable South Korean one-man band Hong Sangsoo continues his idiosyncratic exploration of creativity, chance encounters, noodles, booze and small talk in his 27th feature, “The Novelist’s Film,” which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Nov. 18. Continuing is “18...
