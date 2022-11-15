(AP) — The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city. He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.

UVALDE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO