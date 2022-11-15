Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Student with BB gun pistol causes lockdown at Kearney High School
KEARNEY — Kearney High School entered a lockdown Thursday after a report was made of a student in possession of a firearm. At 11:26 a.m. Thursday, the school was placed in lockdown after receiving the report of a student with a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and notified an on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school.
Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate election wins Monday
KEARNEY — When they meet on Monday, the Buffalo County Democrats will plan for post-election next steps. That will include celebrating wins in November, involvement in and monitoring of local and state boards and legislative bodies, and looking ahead to election 2024. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
CPNRD's 106,000-acre plan would prevent a flood like July 2019
KEARNEY — The Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a public open house to provide an update on the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
Second man sentenced for February assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center
KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement with a man being kicked in the head. Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (16) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Bravo: Minden Christmas Traditions Festival will begin Friday
MINDEN — The Christmas celebration in Minden centers on the town square. “When it comes to Minden being a Christmas City, it all revolves around the courthouse,” said Heather Riggleman, executive director of the Minden Chamber of Commerce. “They came up with the idea of lighting up the courthouse more than a hundred years ago. That’s been the theme since then — everything revolves around the Christmas lights and branding ourselves as a Christmas city.”
Minden antique store hosts grand opening event today, Friday, Saturday
MINDEN — A new Minden business will host a grand opening celebration this week. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, 305 N. Minden Ave., will host a grand opening event 10...
Kearney man sent to prison for 2021 shooting
KEARNEY — A Kearney man will spend no less than 11 years in prison for his involvement in an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney. According to court records, Tyler Divan, 23, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three to 10 years in prison for attempted distribution of meth, three to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and five to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault.
