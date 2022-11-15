ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Michael Nelki obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uipdM_0jBvdObx00
As a GP, Michael Nelki was known for his dry humour and warm manner

My brother, Michael Nelki, who has died aged 78, was a family doctor who had a GP partnership in Somerset for more than 30 years, and worked for many refugee charities.

Michael was born in London, to Erna (nee Liesegang), a primary school teacher, and Wolf Nelki, a dental surgeon, who were political refugees from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Wolf was also Jewish. Michael grew up in south London, without speaking German and without any religion.

In 1962, after attending Emanuel school in Wandsworth, and before starting at St George’s hospital medical school (now St George’s, University of London), he went on a three-week journey by ship to the US to attend a progressive secondary school run by a refugee friend of our parents in Baltimore.

On a Greyhound bus to visit some relations in Mexico, he met his future wife, Jo Eisenhandler. Their relationship flourished across the Atlantic and, after Michael had qualified as a doctor, Jo, a nurse, moved to London. After marrying in 1970 in Lasswade, Scotland, they then drove in their self-adapted Land Rover across Europe and Africa to Tanzania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfJf2_0jBvdObx00
MIchael Nelki in his beloved Land Rover in 1986

Michael and Jo were keen to work in Africa, but they did not want to go with a religious charity. Fenner Brockway, the MP and campaigner, had befriended our parents when they came to the UK as refugees, and Michael was named after him – his full name was Michael Fenner Hermann Nelki. In 1970, through his connection with the then Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere, Brockway arranged for Michael and Jo to work in Dodoma government hospital on local salaries.

After two years they returned to the UK and Michael took up a GP partnership in Yatton, Somerset, where he stayed for 32 years, and he and Jo brought up their three children.

Michael loved his work as a doctor and, in return, was much loved by his patients and partners for his dry humour, warm manner and careful approach. Although he moved to Clifton, Bristol, in 2001, he continued to work as a GP in Yatton for a few more years.

Michael was a longtime volunteer for the Freedom from Torture charity, the Helen Bamber Foundation and Medical Justice, writing medicolegal reports for people seeking asylum, carrying on some of this work after he retired in 2006.

He was also a volunteer for Legs4Africa – he loved their blog headline “Retired GP turns to dismantling legs” – and on the Clifton Rocks Railway. He and Jo went back to Africa many times, always with a Land Rover and often to the Sahara (“dune bopping”).

Michael is survived by Jo, their children, Emma, Anita and Benjamin, their grandchildren, Shayla, Isaac, Mannie and Blake, and by me.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mimi Parker obituary

Mimi Parker, of the American alternative rock group Low, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, had a voice renowned for its quiet, eerie intensity. Often blended in stunning harmonies with her bandmate and husband Alan Sparhawk, and enhanced by her delicate brushwork on the drums, her voice had an impact on the listener that was sometimes chilling, sometimes heavenly, always mesmerising.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Howard Johnson obituary

In his evocative documentary series Deep Roots Music, the film-maker Howard Johnson, who has died aged 78, provided tantalising glimpses of the world of reggae that have seldom been seen by outsiders. Filmed in his native Jamaica in the summer of 1981 on a shoestring budget as one of the first commissions for the newly established Channel 4, it employed a fly-on-the-wall approach that put Johnson’s subjects at ease, allowing for an organic realism that contrasted with the obvious staging of Jeremy Marre’s earlier documentary, Roots Rock Reggae.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Guardian

Concrete, searing heat and £12 beers: inside Doha’s World Cup fan festival

In the tetchy heat of a Doha lunch hour, there was a welcome loosening of ties – and then, surprisingly, of tongues. It came as Fifa launched a World Cup fan festival so vast that 40,000 supporters will soon be able to congregate in shared communion near the Corniche: to watch, to cheer, to drink overpriced beer, if only between 7pm and 1am. Perhaps even to love, too.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years

Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

The Guardian

504K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy