Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The GOOP founder has been open about her feelings and opinions over the years, and they are not always on target with her audience. They sometimes find her out of touch and not quite on the same level, but we think she’s absolutely fabulous. There is something to be said about a woman who says what she thinks without worrying about how anyone else feels about it. She’s not worried about being judged. She’s not worried about anything – how is that not something to love? Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of opinions, and one of those is about turning 50. The star recently did so – not that anyone would know – and she feels really good about it. Here’s everything she had to say about her major milestone birthday.

2 DAYS AGO