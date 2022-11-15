Read full article on original website
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Tim Burton is back with the Netflix mini-series, Wednesday, which follows the popular Addams Family character whose trying to master her psychic ability, all while trying to navigate a killing spree that’s haunting the town and the legacy of her parents. Though no reviews have hit for the Netflix exclusive, the trailer shows a promising return to form for the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker. Burton’s last feature didn’t particularly do so hot at the box office, as Dumbo was a surprisingly flat release that made less than $350 million worldwide. Despite Burton’s name attached to the live-action remake, Dumbo never captured Burton’s unique and darkly eccentric style.
Andy Serkis Explains Why He Isn’t Returning To Venom 3
It was recently announced that writer/director Kelly Marcel would be helming the latest (and reportedly final) chapter in the Venom saga. Fresh off of doing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it was somewhat of a surprise that Andy Serkis didn’t return to finish off the series. It’s not particularly uncommon for multiple directors to step into a franchise, but it is interesting when another is confirmed to take over the reins over a previous regime.
Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy Meme Changed Her Life
When Chloe Grace Moretz chose to go into the acting profession, she knew it would come with challenges. No profession is easy through and through, and that is especially true of acting. She’s an artist who is showing her work to millions, and with that comes harsh criticism and hurtful words. Some argue that she put herself out there and she has to deal with that as a personal choice, and others argue that no one should be so cruel. The 25-year-old actress is speaking out about how she’s developed body dysmorphia as a result of being famous and the Chloe Grace Moretz Family Guy meme, and it’s an important conversation.
Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades
Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The GOOP founder has been open about her feelings and opinions over the years, and they are not always on target with her audience. They sometimes find her out of touch and not quite on the same level, but we think she’s absolutely fabulous. There is something to be said about a woman who says what she thinks without worrying about how anyone else feels about it. She’s not worried about being judged. She’s not worried about anything – how is that not something to love? Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of opinions, and one of those is about turning 50. The star recently did so – not that anyone would know – and she feels really good about it. Here’s everything she had to say about her major milestone birthday.
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Back in 2015, Daniel Craig made his feelings known regarding playing James Bond clear in his interview with Time Out London when asked about doing another Bond movie, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Now Craig would eventually sign up to do No Time Die, and that officially became his final time as the iconic character. Daniel Craig would eventually explain his reasoning for his statement, as the role took a toll on him both mentally and physically, which contributed to his wanting to be done with James Bond.
