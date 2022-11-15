Brittney Griner will face barbaric conditions when she arrives at the undisclosed Russian penal colony to serve her 9-year sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. One ex-prisoner and the USA advocacy director for Europe outlined the "cruel, inhumane, and degrading practices" potentially awaiting the WNBA star.From "overcrowding, abuse by guards and inmates," and "limited access to health care," Griner might be subjected to "food shortages, and inadequate sanitation," which is "common" in Russian prisons, colonies, and detention facilities, a 2021 state department report read.Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia, Daniel Balson, added that the American athlete will likely...

2 DAYS AGO