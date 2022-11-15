Read full article on original website
Daniel Green
3d ago
Now the prisoner exchange they're talking about....à woman basketball player for àn arms dealer. Are you kidding me? Something is wrong with this picture.
Bob
3d ago
So what? Stop the nonsense, let her due the time and move on to something real important like addressing the open borders, inflation, gas prices and etc.
Becky Jordan
3d ago
If Griner played ball yearly in Russia then Griner was aware of the laws that were broken. Opinions don't matter now. US laws don't matter in foreign countries. US citizens are in prisons all around the world for drug smuggling. Reality trumps opinion and entitlement. Do the crime, Do the time.
