Daniel Green
3d ago

Now the prisoner exchange they're talking about....à woman basketball player for àn arms dealer. Are you kidding me? Something is wrong with this picture.

Bob
3d ago

So what? Stop the nonsense, let her due the time and move on to something real important like addressing the open borders, inflation, gas prices and etc.

Becky Jordan
3d ago

If Griner played ball yearly in Russia then Griner was aware of the laws that were broken. Opinions don't matter now. US laws don't matter in foreign countries. US citizens are in prisons all around the world for drug smuggling. Reality trumps opinion and entitlement. Do the crime, Do the time.

Related
RadarOnline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Awaits 'Cruel & Inhumane' Conditions At Russian Penal Colony, Ex-Prisoner Speaks Out

Brittney Griner will face barbaric conditions when she arrives at the undisclosed Russian penal colony to serve her 9-year sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. One ex-prisoner and the USA advocacy director for Europe outlined the "cruel, inhumane, and degrading practices" potentially awaiting the WNBA star.From "overcrowding, abuse by guards and inmates," and "limited access to health care," Griner might be subjected to "food shortages, and inadequate sanitation," which is "common" in Russian prisons, colonies, and detention facilities, a 2021 state department report read.Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia, Daniel Balson, added that the American athlete will likely...
CBS News

Brittney Griner moved to Mordovia penal colony, her attorneys confirm

Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, the WNBA star's legal team confirmed Thursday. Her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said they visited Griner earlier this week at the IK-2 labor camp following a Russian court's recent refusal to overturn her nine-year prison sentence for possession of a small amount of cannabis oil.

