ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
constructiondive.com

Suffolk sees opportunity and a ‘swift rebound’ out West

Alex Barake knows California. Before Boston-based Suffolk Construction tapped him earlier this fall to lead business development for its San Francisco-based team, Barake held a similar role for LendLease. Prior to that, he managed West Coast property investment for the recruiting firm PageGroup in Los Angeles, giving him insight on how projects get built throughout the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy