Black Enterprise

Council Raises $5.8 Billion on the Way to $1 Trillion in Pledges for Minority Business Enterprises

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) united to elevate racial equity. The NMSDC told BLACK ENTERPRISE that it raised $5.8 billion in corporate pledges from the likes of Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Disney, among others, as an aspiration to attain $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBE (minority business enterprise) members.
The Hill

Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday

Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
CNBC

The four-day workweek is new standard for 40% of companies, EY survey finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...

